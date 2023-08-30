Attack On Imo Citizens, Uzodimma’s Plot To Rig Guber Election – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the series of attacks witnessed in Imo State was orchestrated by the state governor, Hope Uzodimma to instil fear in the people of the state to prevent them from exercising their democratic right in the November 11 governorship election.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, alleged that the intention was to create an enabling environment for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the election.

“Such nefarious scheme by the APC apparently informed the vicious invasion and demolition of part of the All Seasons Hotel, Owerri; an attack intended to cow the people of Imo State and subdue their resolve to rescue the state from the stranglehold of the APC,” PDP noted.

The party recalled that earlier in the month, the APC administration in Imo State attempted to arrest and put the PDP’s deputy governorship candidate, Dr. Jones Onyereri out of circulation on trumped-up charges.

It, however, noted “overwhelming solidarity by Ndi Imo, who stood behind Dr Onyereri in resistance to the APC plot,” and said it was a clear signal that the will of the people, particularly in the forthcoming election, cannot be subdued.

PDP alleged that Governor Uzodimma resorted to deploying instruments of state power to hound and harass opposition voices because he realised that he could not win in a peaceful, free and fair manner.

According to the party, the Imo State citizens are tired of the excruciating economic hardship and mindless killing of thousands of innocent citizens of the state under Uzodimma’s watch.

“It is clear that Governor Uzodimma and the APC administration in Imo State are in mortal fear of imminent defeat by the PDP, having become overwhelmed by the towering popularity of our governorship candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and deputy governorship candidate, Hon. Jones Onyereri across the state ahead of the November 11, 2023 governorship election,” PDP said.

It stated that the APC was forced to crowd renting from neighbouring states, at the unveiling of its deputy governorship candidate recently, and said it was an open indication of APC’s rejection by the people of Imo State.

“Ostensibly dispirited, Governor Uzodimma, rather than focusing on the unveiling ceremony further exposed his frustration by remaining fixated on the popularity of the PDP candidate, Senator Anyanwu during the event.

“The PDP in clear terms, cautions the APC to know that it is fighting a lost battle and that Imo people are bigger than any individual or group.

“From history, the people of Imo State have never and will never succumb to tyranny.

“Governor Uzodimma knows that he had never won any election in Imo State. He and the APC should therefore come to terms with the reality of their rejection in this election.

“No amount of violence, inducement, intimidation and harassment can subdue the will of the people of Imo State in their resolve to take back and make their state safe and prosperous again on the platform of the PDP,” the party stated.