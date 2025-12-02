Attack On Gov Otti’s Advance Team: No Lives Lost – CPS

Abia State Government has confirmed an early morning attack on the advance team of Governor Alex Otti while en route to Imo State Airport.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Citizen Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, three staff members of the governor’s office were involved in the incident, but thankfully, no lives were lost.

The statement reads: “In the early hours of December 2, an advance team of three members from the Office of the Executive Governor of Abia State, His Excellency Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, on duty to Sam Mbakwe Airport, Imo State, was attacked by unidentified gunmen.

The incident occurred between Umuowa and Ihite Junction, shortly before the Sam Mbakwe Airport Junction.

The convoy of Governor Otti was not involved in this attack, and no lives were lost during this unfortunate incident.”