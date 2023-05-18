New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
Attack On Embassy Workers, Result Of Insecurity In Nigeria –Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo socio- political organisation worldwide, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday blamed the killing of some American embassy workers in Anambra State by gunmen to the insecurity in the country. The National Vice President of the organisation, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, who spoke to our correspondent in Awka, Anambra State, described the incident as unfortunate.

He said it is regrettable that visitors who are on humanitarian work to the state are killed and burnt in that manner. Ogene, while sympathising with the deceased’s family and the United States Embassy, said the entire Igbo race is in mourning even as he condemned the act as barbaric, ungodly and unacceptable.

He called on the inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to as a matter of urgency, set up a powerful team to unravel the circumstances that led to the gruesome murder of the aid workers involved in the incident with a view to bringing them to book. “What is happening in Nigeria since the eight years of the present government is unfortunate, and is affecting the image of the country.

“Security agencies in this country should rise up to their responsibilities. We in Ohanaeze regret this. “We are in mourning mood. It is a calamity. “It is not our way of life.

