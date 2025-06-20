Attack On Commissioner: Otti Vows To Beam Search Light On Flash Points

Share

Following the alleged assassination attempt on one of the members of the Abia State executive council and Commissioner for Lands, Mr Chaka Chukwumerije, Governor Alex Otti has vowed to beam his security search light on Umunneochi and Isuikwuato LGAs, which at the moment appear to be the flash point of insecurity in the State.

Speaking during June Media chat, tagged: ‘Governor Otti Speaks to Abians,’ he underscored the need to be proactive and activate security signals to address the emerging trend even as he reiterated zero tolerance for criminality in any part of the State.

The Governor said the measure became imperative not only because of the attack on the Commissioner but also other recent incidents of security breaches along that corridor.

He said his administration would not condone any criminal activity such as kidnapping, armed robbery and fraud, stressing that security of lives and property are the priority of the present government.

On Healthcare delivery, Governor Otti revealed that the renovation, retrofitting, and re-equipping of the 200 Primary Health Centres across the State was on course even as some have been completed and commissioned to improve access to quality medical services.

He assured that communities not captured in the current phase of rehabilitation would benefit in subsequent phases, with a target of renovating at least one health centre in each political ward.

He also announced that the second phase of renovation at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, ABSUTH, Aba, has commenced with state-of-the-art equipment.

The Governor disclosed that preliminary works such as the creation of access roads and installation of street lights for the proposed Abia Medical City have been completed, in readiness for its formal launch.

In the Education Sector, Otti declared that the administration was focused on personnel and infrastructure upgrade of schools adding that 5,394 newly recruited teachers were currently undergoing orientation for onward deployment to schools across the State.

He also revealed that as part of the strategy to recruit a total of 9000 teachers to meet the manpower needs of the school system, additional 4000 were being added to the already existing 5000.

He revealed that the overhaul of the education system included addressing

the poor state of public libraries and establishment of modern libraries in all the 17 LGAs.

