Attack On ADC Deliberate Plot To Intimidate Voters – Akpata

The gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State, Olumide Akpata has condemned the recent attack on members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Benin City.

Akpata, who defected to the ADC on Tuesday, described the attack as a calculated attempt to intimidate the electorate and undermine the democratic process.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the incident occurred during Akpata’s formal defection to the ADC, an event attended by former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, among others.

Armed assailants reportedly trailed Obi and other ADC leaders from the party secretariat to the residence of former National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, opening fire at the gate and damaging several vehicles.

Speaking on Arise News on Friday, Akpata said the attacks sent a “Chilling message” to citizens.

“What I think is that it is just a message being sent to the electorate, a very dangerous message, that you will participate in this process at the risk of life and limb. So, you are better off staying at home. That’s an attack on democracy,” he said.

He added that the violence appeared targeted at ADC supporters, with individuals wearing party-branded caps being singled out.

“Anybody wearing the ADC cap was attacked and insulted. They’d take the cap, seize it, and hit them with whatever cudgels they had,” Akpata explained.

Describing the attacks as potentially state-sponsored, he invoked the legal principle res ipsa loquitur, suggesting the ruling party may be responsible.

“The inescapable, the ineluctable conclusion is that the ruling party is sending a message to the opposition that opposition will not be tolerated. It’s unfortunate,” he said.

Akpata also criticised Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo for allegedly dismissing the attacks as an “intra-party issue” within the ADC, urging the governor to conduct a thorough investigation rather than make assumptions.

“The governor should prioritise getting to the bottom of this and deal with whoever is responsible. Unless he has proof, he should present it,” Akpata said.