ATQ names Edo Most Active Tourism state

Edo State tourism has continued to be on song as the efforts of the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, in developing the state as a first choice tourist destination, through his various trans- formational projects, have attracted ac- colades and recognition across board. The latest in the series of recognition is coming from the African Travel Quar- terly (ATQ) News, a quarterly travel and tourism trade online publication, which has named Edo as the Most Active Tour- ism State in Nigeria in 2023. In a letter conveying this recogni- tion send to the state Commissioner of Arts, Culture and Tourism, Dr Uyi Oduwa-Malaka and signed by the Proj- ect Director of the group, Ikechi Uko, it noted, ‘‘it is our pleasure to inform you that Edo State has been recognized as one of the Most Active Tourism States in Nigeria 2023.

‘‘In recognition of the valiant and resourceful efforts to drive and sustain domestic tourism by promoting the in- dustry in their respective states, mem- bers of the Seven Wonders of Nigeria (Naija7Wonders), the leading domestic tourism platform, have compiled a list of the Top Promoters of Domestic Tour- ism in Nigeria for the Year 2023 and this include the Top Tourism States. ‘‘In 2023, Edo State hosted the World Tourism Day (WTD) event. The state also hosted the Edo Festival of Arts and Culture. It also launched a Tourism Mas- ter plan, along good policy positions. ‘‘Congratulations and we hope this will spur Edo State to do more to dominate the domestic tourism indus- try, while evolving gradually into one of Nigeria’s top international tourism destinations.’’

The award presentation is expected to hold during the staging of the 10th Wonders of Nigeria Expo, which is slat- ed for the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos, between April 18 and 19, with the Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, as special guest. As part of the two days event, Edo State will be exhibiting it tourism as sets at the Won- upskill training is part ders of Nigeria Expo, which, according to the organisers, ‘‘seeks to transform the perception of Nigeria’s tour- ism potential by countering negative stereo- types through the showcase of 1000 breath- taking pictures capturing the diverse beauty of our nation.’’

Obaseki through Oduwa-Malaka has expressed delight over the recognition, noting that it is a testament to the transformational agenda of his government and a reflection of the commitment of the tourism commissioner and his team in ensuring that the agenda of his administration in the tourism sector receives traction. Obaseki further disclosed that this will spur the government to reach for greater heights, re-iterating that all the ongoing projects in the tourism space and across all sectors, especially infrastructure projects, will be completed and delivered before the expiration of his tenure on November 11, 2024.