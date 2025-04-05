ATPN, Ogun partner on promoting regional tourism

Share

The Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) has called for a stronger partnership between the government and private sector tourism operators to enhance the development and tourism of Nigerian cultural tourism market.

This call was made by the President of the Association, Prince Adetunji Fadina, when he recently led a delegation of the Association on a visit to Ogun State Commisioner for Culture and Tourism, Oluwatoyin Emmanuel Taiwo. The team met and had a fruitful deliberations with the Commissioner, Permanent Secretary, and Directors of the Ministry on creating a strategic roadmap for structured tourism development in the state.

Fadina set the tone for the discussion when he declared,”We are not here for a ceremonial visit. We are here for a mission.” Elaborating on the mission, he noted, “A mission to strengthen the foundation of Ogun State’s tourism economy; Reinforce ethical and structured tourism management; Establish a long-lasting partnership between ATPN and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.”

According to Fadina, “this meeting marked a defining moment in Ogun State’s tourism journey, with four key objectives: Developing a well-structured tourism framework for sustainable growth; Ensuring full local government participation in tourism development; Driving youth-led tourism innovation through the launch of the Idea Hangout Café in Ota; and recognising the Ministry’s leadership as custodian of Ogun State’s tourism vision.’’

Fadina further disclosed that while the state is rich in heritage, culture, and tourism assets, its full potential remains untapped without a well-structured and collaborative approach.

He, therefore called for a stronger partnership between the Ministry, local governments, and tourism practitioners, to ensure that the sector becomes a major contributor to employment, community development, and economic transformation.

“Tourism is not just about destinations; it is about people, business, and economic empowerment. The structured involvement of local governments will not only preserve our cultural heritage but also stimulate economic activities, attract investments, and create job opportunities for our people,” he stated.

A key highlight of the discussion was the unveiling of the Idea Hangout Café in Ota, a creative tourism hub designed to engage youth in tourism, technology, and cultural entrepreneurship.

According to Fadina, for Ogun State to remain competitive in the tourism space, the younger generation must be actively involved. He said the Hangout Café will serve as a breeding ground for digital tourism innovation, startup incubation, and creative storytelling that can reposition the state as a leading tourism destination.

Commending ATPN for the meeting and commitment to professionalising and expanding Nigeria’s tourism industry, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism pledged to partner with ATPN to enhance the sector’s growth. He expressed a strong commitment to engaging private sector partnership to improve tourism infrastructure and marketing initiatives across the state.

In recognition of the Ministry’s pivotal role in tourism development, ATPN formally inducted the Commissioner as an Honourary Fellow of ATPN; the Permanent Secretary as an Honourary Member; and All Directors of the Ministry as Members of ATPN.

Fadina disclosed that the symbolic induction reinforces the Ministry’s custodianship and leadership role in shaping the future of Ogun State’s tourism economy.

The way forward

Following the successful deliberation, ATPN and the Ministry agreed on the: Developing a Statewide Tourism Masterplan with structured policies; Establishing Local Government Tourism Committees for grassroots tourism engagement; Encouraging public-private partnership to fund tourism projects; and Leveraging digital marketing and technology to promote Ogun’s tourism assets

Speaking on the collaboration, Fadina said, “this is not just about today; it is about the future of Ogun State’s tourism industry.’’

“Together, we will build a structured, ethical, and globally competitive tourism sector that benefits the people, businesses, and communities of Ogun State.”

With this renewed collaboration, Ogun State is poised to emerge as a major force in Nigeria’s tourism industry, leveraging its rich cultural heritage, historical significance, and strategic location to drive sustainable tourism growth.

