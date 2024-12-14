ATPN Lauds UNESCO for Inscribing Kano Durbar as Intangible Cultural Heritage

Share

The Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) has lauded the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) for inscribing the Kano Durbar on its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

This commendation was by the President of the association, Prince Adetunji Oluwafemi Fadina, who noted that the inscription would bring significant socio-economic and cultural tourism benefits to Nigeria as a destination.

Fadina, in a congratulatory message to the Kano Emirate on this development, acknowledged the role of the immediate past Executive Director of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Alhaji Ado Yahuza, for his historic feat.

He described the feat as a significant acknowledgement of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, informing that the Kano Durbar, a vibrant religious and cultural festival dating back to 1466, showcases the country’s diverse traditions and customs.

While commending the 19th Session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the recognition and inscription of Kano Durbar, the ATPN National President stressed the importance of preserving Nigeria’s rich intangible cultural heritage in the various regions, pointing out that the inscription of Kano Durbar on the Representative List is a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to safeguarding its cultural traditions.

According to him, “This recognition and inscription would go a long way in fostering national pride and identity just as it will promote our sense of shared cultural heritage as proud Nigerians. It will equally facilitate the transmission of cultural knowledge and skills from one generation to the next, ensuring the continuity of the Kano Durbar traditions.”

He further disclosed that the Durbar culture, which is common to the entire northern Nigeria will no doubt attract tourists to the country, generate revenue and create jobs for the locals, thereby boosting the national economy.

His commendation letter reads in part; “On behalf of the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN), I extend our warmest congratulations to the Kano Emirate on the prestigious UNESCO recognition and inscription of Kano Durbar on the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

“This remarkable achievement is a testament to the rich cultural heritage of the Kano Emirate and Nigeria as a whole. We celebrate this milestone achievement with the Kano Emirate and look forward to continued collaboration in promoting Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

Once again, congratulations on this well-deserved recognition.’’

UNESCO’s inscription would potentially showcase the creative content of Kano Durbar and its amazing equestrian skills to the world in terms of its display of rich costumes, and skills by horse riders during the religious and cultural festival of colours unifying the people as the biggest horse parade in northern Nigeria.

The inscription will pave the way for Nigeria’s socio-economic and cultural tourism growth, bringing international recognition to Nigeria’s diverse cultural traditions and equally showcase the country’s unique heritage to the global community.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"