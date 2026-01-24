Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) has declared its readiness to work assiduously with other relevant bodies in unlocking the blue tourism potential of the South-South region of Nigeria by creating a tourism calendar of events.

This commitment was given by the National Vice President of ATPN (SouthSouth region), Chief Anthony Tosan Prest, during a meeting of the SouthSouth caucus held in Benin City, Edo State.

He disclosed that the initiative was aimed at promoting the region’s cultural heritage, natural beauty, and maritime resources in order to attract tourists and investors to the region.

According to Prest, the blue tourism development strategy of the Association was focused on promoting the region’s vast blue tourism potential for job creation and promote mariculture practices with a view to reducing pressure on wild fish stocks, minimising environmental impact, and provide economic opportunities for the unemployed rural population.

He informed that mariculture, which has to do with the cultivation, management, and harvesting of marine organisms in their natural environment (including estuarine, brackish, coastal, and offshore waters or in enclosures such as pens, tanks, or channels) could play a crucial role in ensuring food security and supporting coastal communities in the oil-rich maritime region.

“We intend to collaborate with government agencies, private sector opera- tors, and local communities with a view to advocating for policies that promote blue tourism, develop public-private partnerships to enhance capacity building and community engagement,’’ he said.

Adding; ‘‘The desired outcome of our blue tourism initiative is to achieve increased coastal and marine tourism revenue and blue growth, improved regional tourism infrastructure, enhanced collaboration, partnerships, job creation, and sustainable development “ATPN’s blue tourism initiative aligns with the global focus on sustainable tourism and Nigeria’s efforts to leverage the vast blue economy potential as part of a broader vision to diversify its economy.

ATPN has been working to revive the tourism sector in the South-South region, with a focus on compliance, member value, and structural development.

Prest further said the Association plans is to unlock the hidden coastal and marine tourism treasures of the maritime region in a bid to harness and develop the enormous blue tourism potential in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the maritime sector, particularly the blue economy.

In his remarks, the member representing the South-South region on the ATPN’s Board of Trustees and Managing Director of Ogba Zoo, Benin City, Andy Ehanire, said the regional tourism development strategy would address revenue generation, foreign exchange earnings and improve livelihoods.

According to him; “The region boasts of ecotourism opportunities, including mangrove forests, wetlands, and diverse wildlife.

To achieve this goal, ATPN plans to promote public-private partnerships, engage in advocacy to influence policies, develop capacity building programmes, community engagement to ensure equitable benefits from tourism.

“The creation of a tourism events calendar will help showcase the region’s unique attractions, such as the region’s pristine beaches and marine life, vibrant cultural festivals, scenic landscapes and wildlife, historical sites and festivals, rich cultural heritage and natural resources and historical landmarks and cultural festivals. This initiative is expected to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and improve livelihoods in the region.”

The maiden South-South caucus meeting was attended by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr Piriye Kiyaramo, the National Auditor, Ogba Victor and the Executive Director of Gbolekekro Women Empowerment and Development Organisation (GWEDO), Comrade Cynthia Buluebiere Bright.