ATPN Adopts Tmd Brand As Mentorship Development Initiative

In a bold move to engage with youths to grow Nigerian tourism, the Association of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ATPN) has officially adopted the Tourism and Hospitality Mentorship for Development Brand (TMD Brand) as its national mentorship and youth development initiative.

This development was disclosed by the President of ATPN, Prince Adetunji Femi Fadina, at the Hospitality and Business Summit (HBS) held recently in Lagos. As part of this milestone event, Fadina conferred Honourary Membership on the Founder and President of TMD Brand, Marvellous Dada, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to youth capacity building in the tourism sector.

“Our future rests in the hands of prepared youths,” stated Fadina. Adding, “By adopting TMD Brand under the Office of the President, we’re institutionalising mentorship. I personally invited Marvellous Dada to the Oba Timothy Oloyede Fadina Centre for Art, Culture and History of Awori to discuss this adoption, and I can assure you that capacity development will commence immediately in collaboration with Dinat Vocational Academy.”

Through this adoption, all student attendees of the HBS 2025 have now been inducted as ATPN Student Members under the TMD Brand mentorship structure, marking the beginning of a robust, structured pipeline for developing the next generation of tourism professionals in Nigeria.

The TMD Brand, under Dada’s stewardship, stands as Nigeria’s most influential student network in Hospitality, Tourism, and Transportation, with an active presence in over 20 tertiary institutions nationwide.

It also serves as a catalyst for industry advancement, bridging the gap between students, institutions, professionals, and international partners through cutting-edge mentorship programmes, strategic alliances, and impactful events.

The adoption of TMD Brand by ATPN is not symbolic, but it is a strategic move to attract youths to business and offer viable business and employment opportunities for them to grow. It reflects a shift from mere conversations to concrete commitments, with national and global implications.

“We are not waiting for the future, we are building it. Our goal is clear: nurture Nigerian youths into global tourism icons, and ATPN-TMD alliance is our vehicle to do just that.”

The Association calls on state governments, academic institutions, tourism stakeholders, and development agencies to key into this transformative movement, stressing that with the right mentorship and strategic investment, Nigeria’s tourism sector will not only rise, but it will lead.

Over the years, TMD Brand has received global endorsements from prestigious institutions such as: International Hospitality Institute (IHI), USA; Institute of Hospitality (IoH), UK; and West Africa Tourism Organisation (WATO).

These endorsements confirm the global relevance and credibility of TMD Brand as a force in shaping Africa’s future in tourism and hospitality.

As the Lead Convener of the Hospitality and Business Summit (HBS) now in its third edition, Dada has created Nigeria’s largest student-focused industry event, hosting over 2,000 physical attendees and engaging over 10,000 participants virtually.

The summit has become a melting pot for thought leaders, policymakers, and global players shaping the tourism ecosystem.

Dada, an alumnus of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and holder of an Advanced Diploma from Tekedia Institute, USA, is fast becoming a continental voice in youth tourism advocacy.

He has in the course of his engagements garnered a number of accolades, which include: 2023 Rising Leader – Global Hospitality Magazine, USA; Hearts in Hospitality Honouree – Institute of Hospitality, UK; Award of Honour – University of Ibadan, Department of Wildlife and Ecotourism; Top 100 Social Media Influencers in Hospitality (2024) – IHI, USA; and Top 50 Social Media Influencers in Hospitality (2025) – IHI, USA.