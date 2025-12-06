Atobatele Unveils Book On History Of Obalu Kingdom

Distinguished scholar, Dr. Robert Adekunle Ibironke Atobatele, has emphasized the need for both the present and the future generations to upholds their culture and traditions which are fast fading away.

He noted that any nation, people or group that decides to do away with their origin/ source by undermining their culture and traditions, are worse than slaves, who will never be given due respect by others whose cultures and traditions they try to copy.

Atobatele stated this penultimate Saturday in Lagos, at a press conference to unveil his book titled: “The Obaloja Atobatele… A Sneak Peek Of The Obalu History.” “It is, therefore, of utmost importance that both the present and the future generations of Obalu upholds their culture and traditions which are fast fading away, by maintaining our cultural values and minding our his- tory at all times.

“It is in the light of the foregoing that I made serious endeavour to write this book entitled: ‘The Obaloja Atobatele… A Sneak Peek Of The Obalu History, a book aimed at straightening out our already distorted history by mischief makers in Efon Land, and appreciating our great culture and values.

My belief is that it would be worthy a legacy to be left behind for the generations yet unborn.” According to him, this book would amongst other things: enable Obalu people, friends, lovers and the general public to discover and understand the origin and the place of Obalu people; amend the imbalances and close the vacuums of historical past of Obalu, thus enabling the people to chart new courses for their future progress and bring about more development in Obalu; provide opportunity to pay tribute and give honour to our deserving forefathers for their dedication and commitment, and contributions to the unity, peace and stability of Efon people as a whole, which is why they remain our heroes and heroines till these past present days. The 84-page book, divided into 10 chapters, is a brief, but rich history of Obalu Kingdom in Ekiti State.

It is a historical exploration of Obalu Kingdom, as well as a celebration of the contributions of his late grandfather, Obaloja Atobatele, and others before him, to the development of Obalu, as well as establish some historical facts.

“I wrote this book to compliment and celebrate his grandfather’s accomplishment in Obalu and “the great exploits or our ancestors who lived many years before him, and to ultimately help establish some historical facts.”

He recalled Obaloja Atobatele’s unparalleled generosity towards his chiefs, community elders, friends, family, and those who are even strangers, is worth the writing, stressing that unlike the other kingdoms in Yorubaland, there has not been any major work on the evolution of Obalu kingdom.

“Particularly on how Obalu played the host to every visitor in the community now known as Efon during the early migrations days of various groups from Ile Ife and other places, in Efon Local Government Area, in Ekiti State.

“Truth remains that any collection of the history of kingdoms in Yorubaland, Ekiti State, and particularly, Efon Land, will be incomplete without explicit, exhaustive and comprehensive treatment of the illuminating and pivotal role played by the leading historical figures Obalu in Efon land in the collective history of the Yoruba Nation.”

Atobatele further stated that “a greater awareness of our past and application of our historically tested solution to our modern problems may lead us to real progress.

Therefore, it will be worthy of history to recommend this book to people of culture and tradition.” He noted that as a child, his late father, Daodu Ibironke Atobatele, used to tell him their history, and he was hoping to tell the world at some point in the future that story. “My grandfather’s accomplishments inspired me to become who I am today.

Many people benefited from his healthful practices; and he was very caring and accommodating. I believe this will greatly impact the lives of each and every reader particularly those who originated from Obalu and Efon land as a whole,” said.

From the chapter titled “The Race Called Yoruba”, to chapters two, three, four and five – “The Origin of Obalu”, “The Owa Ogboni And The Nine Olori Udogbos”, “How Owagboni Orude Ceded His Palace To Ijiemigun” and “The Migration of Alaaye To Efon Land” – and chapter six: “Traditional And Ritual Practices in Efon”, this book takes the reader on a rich historical and cultural journey.

Chapter Seven is on the Landmass. Here, the author notes that both within the rural and urban areas of Efon, Obalu controls the largest landmass, adding that this is contingent on the fact that the Obalu not only arrived and settled in Efon before the other migrant groups, but also allocated settlements to these other groups in the order of their arrival to join the Obalu people.

While “Inter-quarters Boundary Issues and Ad- ministrative Setup” is the focus of chapter 8, the question: “Where Does The Title Obalufon Alayemore Emanated From?” is the focus of chapter 9.

“The Obaloja Atobatele” is the focus of 10. Peaking with journalists, the author noted that he sourced information and materials from available historical books, documents, pamphlets, and relevant records. Also, from oral accounts related by the head of Obalu house in Ile Ife.

Some documentations about past Obalojas, past High Chiefs and aged local historians of reputes like Prof. Opeyemi Ola who is still alive and well till date. Men and women now dead or still alive; the revealing traditional songs, Oriki Atobatele and his brave praise names and so on.

“I have not allowed personal views to influence the facts and issues in the book. But, if there is any controversial issue in this book that spurs anybody to want to write another book, then in my opinion, such an attempt would improve the knowledge of Efon history. And we’ll all be better for it since no one is an Island,” he said.