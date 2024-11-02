ATM signs partnership deal with ICCA as int’l business events sector hits $1.5 trillion

Share

Arabian Travel Market (ATM), the leading international event for the travel and tourism sector, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), expanding the business events sector at the 2025 edition of the exhibition.

This is coming on the heels of the latest insights from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), disclosing that business travel spending is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels in 2024, reaching a record $1.5 trillion this year.

As the official Business Events Partner for ATM 2025, ICCA will lead sessions on the evolving landscape of global business events, including seminars; focusing on the sector’s future and addressing key trends, such as sustainability, digital transformation, and the integration of AI to enhance event experiences.

Furthermore, ICCA will be responsible for facilitating the attendance of key international association buyers, showcasing the region’s diverse offer for event planners, and its capacity to attract large-scale congresses with the long-term outlook of contributing to the region’s economy and development.

In addition, the Association will launch an exclusive government meeting ranking report at the show, providing critical data on the Middle East’s growing influence in the business events arena. The organisation has previously highlighted Dubai as the top city in the Middle East for association meetings in 2023 and Abu Dhabi in 2022.

Speaking on this new partnership deal, Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director, Middle East, Arabian Travel Market, said: “Our partnership with ICCA reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional value to the business events sector, which has always been a cornerstone of ATM.

‘‘We look forward to leveraging ICCA’s global network and insights to deliver unparalleled value to our exhibitors and attendees as we explore the future of business events, particularly in the rapidly expanding international market.”

Dr Senthil Gopinath, CEO of ICCA, added: “We are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership between ICCA and ATM. ICCA will create enhanced value with regard to business and knowledge at Arabian Travel Market. This collaboration represents a significant step toward driving meaningful business engagements, with dedicated sessions, research reports, and networking opportunities for key stakeholders.

“Together, we aim to bring the best of the Business Events to ATM, fostering connections that will leave a lasting impact. The strategic partnership also highlights ICCA’s commitment to sharing exclusive insights on the global meetings industry and future best practices. We look forward to an exciting and productive journey ahead.”

Meanwhile, the latest insights from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) show a strong recovery in the business events sector. Business travel spending is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels in 2024, reaching a record $1.5 trillion. Dubai has already secured 175 international business events in the first half of 2024, a 24% increase compared to last year, according to Dubai Business Events (DBE), highlighting the UAE’s importance as a key destination for business events.

Reinforcing ATM’s pivotal role as a platform for the travel community, this year’s exhibition will feature the debut of IBTM, a specialised zone for suppliers to the business events industry to showcase their offers and connect with buyers through prescheduled appointments and business exchange sessions. The initiative will also include an exclusive conference programme tailored to the business events industry’s latest trends and developments.

This follows growing demand from visitors and exhibitors attending ATM. At the 2024 event, over 7,000 attendees and 1,500 buyers expressed an interest in the sector, as well as 400 exhibitors highlighting it as an essential part of their offering.

The 32nd edition of ATM will highlight the pivotal role of connectivity in shaping the future of tourism with the theme: “Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity.”

Bringing together professionals and industry leaders from the leisure, MICE, luxury and corporate travel sectors, ATM provides a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and business opportunities, allowing participants to explore the latest trends, innovations, and developments worldwide.

The 2025 edition of ATM is scheduled to hold between April 28 and May 1, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

