ATM: New Transaction Fees take Effect Today

New fees for Automat- ed Teller Machine (ATM) transactions recently announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will come into effect across the country today. Saturday Telegraph, on Friday, sighted emails which some Deposit money Banks (DMBs) sent to customers, notifying them that the revised ATM trans- action fees take effect from today. In a circular signed by its acting Director of Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Mr. John Onojah, on February 11 this year, the apex bank announced a review of the fees, which it said was, “In response to rising costs and the need to improve efficiency of ATM services in the banking industry.” The CBN also said that the review “Is expected to accelerate the deployment of ATMs and ensure that appropriate charges are applied by financial insti- tutions to consumers of the service.” Under the new rules, customers withdrawing from their bank’s ATMs (on-us transactions) will continue to enjoy free withdrawals.

However, customers withdrawing from other banks’ ATMs will be charged a N100 fee per N20,000 withdrawal at onsite ATMs (those located at bank branches). For withdrawals from off-site ATMs (those that are not within banks’ premises, that is, places such as Shopping Malls and hospi- tals), customers not with- drawing from their bank’s ATM will be charged a N100 fee plus a surcharge of not more than N500 per N20,000 withdrawal. The CBN explained in the circular that the sur- charge is the income of the “ATM deployer/acquirer” and must be disclosed to consumers at the point of withdrawal”. The regulator also stat- ed that international with- drawals per transaction, whether debit/credit card, would be charged at the exact rate set by the inter- national acquirer. “Furthermore, the three free monthly withdrawals allowed for Remote-On-Us (other bank’s customers/ Not-On-Us consumers) in Nigeria under Section 10.6.2 of the Guide shall no longer apply,” the apex bank stated.

However, the new ATM transaction fees have been widely criticized by mem- bers of the public as well as stakeholder groups, who argue that the new fees will further worsen the hard- ship that Nigerians were already experiencing as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy and the devalua- tion of the naira. Indeed, on Monday, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) announced that it had sued the CBN, “over the failure to reverse the patently unlawful, unfair, unreasonable and unjust in- crease in Automated Teller Machine transaction fees.” SERAP contends in the suit that: “The increase creates a two-tiered financial system that discriminates against poor Nigerians who may not be able to afford or pay the increased ATM fees.” It further argued that: “The patently unlawful, unfair, unreasonable and unjust increase in ATM transaction fees also inher- ently contributes to viola- tions of the human rights of socially and economically Nigerians.”

Saturday Telegraph re- ports that while addressing journalists at the end of the Monetary Policy Commit- tee (MPC) meeting on Feb- ruary 20, Governor of the CBN, Mr. Olayemi Cardo- so, defended the decision to increase charges on cash withdrawals from ATMs of other banks, stating that the move was needed to incentivise DMBs to ensure improved access to cash at the ATMs. He said: “The banks are interested and need to be incentivized to ensure that there’s regular access for their ATMs that people can come in, take money and go out, and I think the situation has improved a lot, but a lot is not enough. A lot is not enough. It has to work perfectly and seam- lessly, and if we are plan- ning for the future, there are certain costs that do need to be absorbed, and this is one of them.

“My view is that it isn’t something that is going to dissuade people from having access in a seamless manner to their money. On the contrary, it should be encouraged and it should put the banks on greater scrutiny, especially where payments are being made for withdrawals. “But the good news is that if you are withdraw- ing from your own bank, it’s not going to cost you anything. If you go to an- other bank where you go on a regular basis and you feel this is where you want to be, you can actually go there and apply for a card also, and that will not cost you anything. “So that is still some- thing that is very, very much open, and we believe that with this new measure, it will encourage a greater proliferation of ATMs, and will make access to money, more seamless and indeed, will discourage those who are who have taken ad- vantage of a gap and are charging a exorbitant prices to disperse money to peo- ple. It will literally shut that particular area out of busi- ness over a period of time.”

