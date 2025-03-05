ATM: New Transaction Fees Spark Financial Inclusion Worries

Share

New fees for Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transactions introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which came into effect across the country on March 1, have ignited concerns over the chances of the country meeting its financial inclusion goal, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Although the data on the number of Nigerians that were financially excluded, as at the end of last year, is not yet available, there are indications that the country did not achieve its goal of achieving 95per cent financial inclusion by the end of 2024, as had been envisioned by the management of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and stakeholders who designed the 2022 National Financial Inclusion Strategy.

While the 2023 EFInA Access to Finance (A2F) Survey results show that financial inclusion in the country rose to 74 per cent in 2023 from 68 per cent in 2020, analysts believe that factors, occasioned by implementation challenges with the CBN’s naira redesign programme, prevented Nigeria from hitting its 95 per cent financial inclusion target last year.

2024 IFIC

In his opening remarks at the second edition of the International Financial Inclusion Conference (IFIC), held in Lagos in November last year, CBN Deputy Governor (Financial System Stability), Philip Ikeazor, had noted: “It is clear that achieving 95 percent financial inclusion in Nigeria requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders—government agencies, financial institutions, financial technology companies, development organisations, and civil societies.”

Ikeazor, who emphasised that the apex bank was committed to fostering collaborations to ensure that financial inclusion initiatives are effectively implemented across the country, stated: “Financial Inclusion is not only about economic empowerment; it is about creating opportunities and ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind in the quest for prosperity.”

CBN’s fresh initiatives

Indeed, at the event, the CBN launched three initiatives aimed at driving financial inclusion in the country. The initiatives included the Women Financial Inclusion Dashboard, which allows regulators and policymakers to identify and prioritise gender gaps in financial services and the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Code, which is a platform designed to transform the financing landscape for women-owned Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises globally.

The third initiative was the Roadmap for the financial inclusion of Forcibly Displaced Persons (FDPs), which is aimed at mobilising the collaborative efforts of financial institutions, regulatory bodies, government agencies, and non-governmental organisations to support FDPs in overcoming financial barriers, accessing essential services, and establishing the foundation for their economic independence.

Interestingly, in his address at the conference, Governor of CBN, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, opined that the new capital requirement for banks announced by the apex bank last year would boost their ability to drive financial inclusion.

Cardoso said: “With a stronger capital base, banks can provide more loans and financial products to MSMEs, rural communities, and other vulnerable segments that have previously struggled to access former financial services.

This policy not only strengthens financial stability but also serves as a catalyst for inclusive growth. By enabling banks to extend more credit to MSMEs, we enhance job creation and productivity.

“Furthermore, with increased capital, banks can invest in technology and innovation crucial for driving digital financial services such as mobile money and agent banking.”

The apex bank governor noted that these technologies were key to breaking down geographic and economic barriers, bringing financial services to remote areas.

“Financial inclusion has the potential to unlock significant economic growth, particularly through the empowerment of small and medium-sized enterprises, women, and other vulnerable segments of the population.

SMEs are responsible for over 80 per cent of employment in Nigeria, yet many struggle to access the credit needed for expansion,” he added.

Constraints

However, in his remarks at the event, World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Dr. Ndiame Diop, highlighted some of the factors that, according to him, are hindering financial inclusion in Nigeria and how the Bretton Woods institution was partnering with the country to tackle them.

He stated: “Three areas that the World Bank is partnering with CBN is to help address some of the constraints that stop people from full participation in the financial sector. “The first area is addressing shortcomings in payment systems, microfinance regulation, and consumer protection.

It is important to further boost the payment system to reduce transaction failures. In 2023, 40 per cent of failed transactions were unresolved.

The persistence of transaction failures implies that citizens and organisations struggle to maintain their operations and their efficiency.”

Clearly, the consensus among critics of the CBN’s decision last month to introduce new fees for Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transactions is that the development may turn out to be one of the constraints identified by Dr. Diop, which hinder people from full participation in

But the view among analysts, last Saturday, is that if Cardoso’s optimism about the benefits of the new ATM withdrawal fees turns out to be misplaced, the CBN may have inadvertently encouraged some people not to bother accessing financial services

the financial sector

Rising costs

In announcing a review of the fees for ATM transactions in a circular signed by its acting director of financial policy and regulation department, John Onojah, the apex bank had said that the decision was “in response to rising costs and the need to improve efficiency of ATM services in the banking industry.”

The CBN also said that the review “is expected to accelerate the deployment of ATMs and ensure that appropriate charges are applied by financial institutions to consumers of the service.”

Under the new rules, which took effect from March 1, 2025, customers withdrawing from their bank’s ATMs (on-us transactions) will continue to enjoy free withdrawals.

However, customers withdrawing from other banks’ ATMs will be charged a N100 fee per N20,000 withdrawal at on-site ATMs (those located at bank branches).

For withdrawals from off-site ATMs (those that are not within banks’ premises, that is, places such as Shopping Malls and hospitals), customers not withdrawing from their bank’s ATM will be charged a N100 fee plus a surcharge of not more than N500 per N20,000 withdrawal.

The CBN explained in the circular that the surcharge is the income of the “ATM deployer/acquirer” and must be disclosed to consumers at the point of withdrawal”.

The regulator also stated that international withdrawals per transaction, whether debit/credit card, would be charged at the exact rate set by the international acquirer.

“Furthermore, the three free monthly withdrawals allowed for Remote-On-Us (other bank’s customers/Not-On-Us consumers) in Nigeria under Section 10.6.2 of the Guide shall no longer apply,” the apex bank stated.

Criticism

Expectedly, the new ATM transaction fees have been widely criticized by members of the public as well as stakeholder groups, who argue that the new fees will further worsen the hardship that Nigerians were already experiencing as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy and the devaluation of the naira.

For instance, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), last Monday, announced that it had sued the CBN, “over the failure to reverse the patently unlawful, unfair, unreasonable and unjust increase in Automated Teller Machine transaction fees.”

SERAP is contending in the suit that “the increase creates a two-tiered financial system that discriminates against poor Nigerians who may not be able to afford or pay the increased ATM fees.”

It further argued that “the patently unlawful, unfair, unreasonable and unjust increase in ATM transaction fees also inherently contributes to violations of the human rights of socially and economically Nigerians.”

But with deposit money banks (DMBs) starting to implement the new rules, over the weekend, SERAP called on President Bola Tinubu to direct the CBN to suspend the policy.

The advocacy group argued that the new ATM fees should be put on hold pending the resolution of of the lawsuit it instituted challenging their legality. According to reports, customers who withdrew cash from ATMs, over the weekend, and were hit with the new charges, did not find the experience funny.

Most of them are said to be devising strategies that will reduce their need for ATM cash withdrawals.

Cardoso’s defence

However, analysts note that the CBN is unlikely to reverse itself on the issue given that while addressing journalists at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on February 20, Cardoso, defended the decision to increase charges on cash withdrawals from ATMs of other banks, stating that the move was needed to incentivise DMBs to ensure improved access to cash at the ATMs.

He said: “The banks are interested and need to be incentivized to ensure that there’s regular access for their ATMs that people can come in, take money and go out, and I think the situation has improved a lot, but a lot is not enough. A lot is not enough.

It has to work perfectly and seamlessly, and if we are planning for the future, there are certain costs that do need to be absorbed, and this is one of them. “My view is that it isn’t something that is going to dissuade people from having access in a seamless manner to their money.

On the contrary, it should be encouraged and it should put the banks on greater scrutiny, especially where payments are being made for withdrawals.

“But the good news is that if you are withdrawing from your own bank, it’s not going to cost you anything. If you go to another bank where you go on a regular basis and you feel this is where you want to be, you can actually go there and apply for a card also, and that will not cost you anything.

“So that is still something that is very, very much open, and we believe that with this new measure, it will encourage a greater proliferation of ATMs, and will make access to money, more seamless and indeed, will discourage those who are who have taken advantage of a gap and are charging exorbitant prices to disperse money to people. It will literally shut that particular area out of business over a period of time.”

Conclusion

But the view among analysts, last Saturday, is that if Cardoso’s optimism about the benefits of the new ATM withdrawal fees turns out to be misplaced, the CBN may have inadvertently encouraged some people not to bother accessing financial service.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

