‘ATM market to grow by $5.64bn’

Between 2022 and 2027, the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market will likely grow by $5.64 billion and also record a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.56 per cent, according to a press release from Technavio. The statement said that the primary factors driving growth were increase in multifunctional ATMs and demand for banking services, adding that North America would contribute 52 per cent to the market’s growth.

It further said that bank ATM growth would see significant growth during the forecast period as well, especially due to initiatives to improve financial inclusion. According to a report by grandviewresearch.com, the global ATM market size hit $22.80 billion in 2022. The report said that with advancements in technology, customers seek secure, faster, more convenient, and reliable means of accessing cash, favoring the widespread adoption of ATMs globally. “Furthermore, improved security measures, including biometric and one-time password authentication systems to prevent fraud, and the advent of Smart ATMs for users with special needs contribute to market growth. The increase in demand for automation in the banking sector in several developed and emerging countries is also expected to fuel the demand for ATMs,” it added.