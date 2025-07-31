ATM Gwarzo Organisation Commends Tinubu’s Bold Reforms

The ATM Gwarzo Organisation has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bold reforms aimed at repositioning Nigeria for sustainable national development. Describing the initiatives as necessary and visionary, the Organisation urged Nigerians to remain patient and supportive as the administration works to secure a brighter future for the country.

In a statement issued by Mansur Umar Man’ash, Special Assistant on Digital Media to the Organisation, at the conclusion of its 2nd Quarter 2025 strategic meeting, the group reaffirmed its unflinching support for President Tinubu’s leadership and expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for preserving the health of their Leader. The Organisation also appreciated the numerous individuals and groups who offered prayers and goodwill messages during their Leader’s recent medical journey.

During its strategic review, the Organisation evaluated its recent activities and reiterated its position on several national and state-level matters. It commended Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, for the recent payment of outstanding gratuities and pension benefits to civil servants and political office holders, describing the move as a step in the right direction. The group also acknowledged the infrastructural strides recorded in Kano State but urged the administration to extend these developments to rural areas to promote inclusive growth.

The Organisation raised concerns about the ongoing water supply challenges in many communities and called on the state government to take swift action to resolve the issue. It further appealed for a decisive response to the rising menace of thuggery, known locally as Yan Daba, to safeguard public order and protect the youth from violence and criminal influence.

Emphasizing the importance of education, the ATM Gwarzo Organisation advocated for a stakeholder-driven, holistic approach to revitalizing Kano’s primary and secondary school systems. According to the group, addressing the challenges in the educational sector is crucial to securing a better future for the next generation.

The Organisation extended its heartfelt appreciation to the Council, Management, Staff, and Students of the Federal University of Education, Zaria, for naming a 480-seater CBT Centre in honour of their Leader. It described the recognition as a deeply cherished source of pride and encouragement to the entire ATM Gwarzo family.

The group also praised Hon. Abdullahi Muazu Gwarzo, the member representing Gwarzo/Kabo Federal Constituency, for his people-oriented representation and impactful legislative efforts. It assured him of continued support and urged him to remain steadfast in his commitment to the development and welfare of his constituents.

In closing, the ATM Gwarzo Organisation extended warm wishes and prayers to Their Excellencies, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and Murtala Sule Garo, expressing hope for wisdom and success in all their endeavours.

Reaffirming its loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Organisation pledged to remain steadfast in promoting purposeful leadership, inclusive governance, and sustainable development across Kano State and Nigeria at large.