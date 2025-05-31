ATM Foundation Throws Weight Behind Beach Tourism In Ilaje

Share

In the continued effort of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s plans to unlock the economic potential of Ondo State’s riverine areas, the Abdul Adetunji Mohammed (ATM) Foundation has thrown its weight behind beach tourism at the recently concluded Araromi Beach Carnival, hosted by Dr Taiwo Malumi a notable philanthropist and founding member of the APC in Ondo State.

The promoter of the ATM Foundation, Adetunji Abdul emphasised the importance of beach development in advancing Nigeria’s Blue Economy in line with the President Bola Tinubu administration for a diversified national economy.

“The Ilaje region holds significant potential to boost Ondo State’s GDP if properly harnessed,” Adetunji Abdul stated.

“Our Foundation is ready to collaborate with the government to develop the beach ecosystem for sustainable economic growth.

“Beach development and tourism are vital for community and economic growth. Tourism generates revenue, creating jobs in hospitality, transportation, and entertainment.”

Abdul stressed that “these developments attract investment, improving infrastructure and services.”

He added that he was committed to Ondo State infrastructure development to help diversify the economy, reducing reliance on oil.

“Beach resorts and attractions draw visitors, increasing the state’s internally generated revenue.

“This revenue supports public services and infrastructure, improving the quality of life for residents,” he said.

With the coastal road project shortening travel between Lagos and Calabar, Abdul revealed ongoing discussions with major investors like the Radisson Group and Marriott International to bring high-end developments to the region.

He added that with ⁠the commencement of the Ondo Deep Sea Port, the Ilaje area would become a major commercial corridor that will transform the lives of the good people of Ondo.

He urged the youth and citizens of Ondo State to continue supporting Governor Aiyedatiwa’s efforts toward the state’s industrialization and economic transformation.

