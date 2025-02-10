ATM Foundation Offers Free 500 JAMB Forms To Students In Ondo

Share

As part of his contribution to the educational development of students in Akoko, Ondo North Senatorial district, Abdul Tunji Muhammed (ATM) Foundation has offered to bankroll the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms for the 2025 examination to over 500 students in the area.

In a statement signed by the Organising Committee of the Foundation, “this incredible initiative is designed to empower aspiring students throughout our senatorial district, giving them the chance to register for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations at no cost.”

The statement said: “We’re thrilled to announce that the ATM Free JAMB forms for 2025 are now here. “Our forms are accessible in all six local government areas within the district, ensuring that every eligible student can grab this fantastic opportunity to propel their education forward.”

