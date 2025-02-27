ATM Foundation Felicitates Aiyedatiwa On 2nd Term Inauguration

Share

The Adetunji Mohammed Abdul Foundation has congratulated the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on his second term inauguration.

In a statement he personally signed, Adetunji Abdul, said Aiyedatiwa’s leadership of Ondo State was paving the way for a brighter future for the state and citizens.

He said: “Your leadership is paving the way for a brighter future for the state. “The focus on order and efficient healthcare will improve the quality of life for all citizens, while investments in revolutionary IT and sustainable infrastructure will create new opportunities for economic growth and development.”

While lauding the governor’s vision of Order, Urban development, Revolutionary IT, Efficient Healthcare, Adequate power, Sustainable infrastructure, and Education, code named “OUR EASE”, Adetunji Abdul said it was not only truly inspiring but a comprehensive approach which is a testament to the governor’s understanding of the multifaceted needs of the state and its people.

He said: “I believe your vision for OUR EASE will transform the state into a thriving hub of industry and innovation. “Cong ratulations again on your unwavering dedication to the state’s progress.”

Share

Please follow and like us: