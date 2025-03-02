ATM Charges: Burdened by multiple taxes, Nigerians decry latest addition

Share

We must balance things between banks, customers, Yusuf tells CBN

Govt forcing many things down Nigerians’ throats, labour unions compromised – Economist

Banks only used as tool to raise revenue, FG gets lion’s share – Banker

For a number of Nigerians, the cancellation of free Automated Teller Machine (ATM) withdrawals for transactions outside a customer’s bank represents an additional burden. That is amid the general economic hardship, occasioned by fuel price increase, electricity and telecom tariff hikes, among others. In this report, LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes on the frustrations of bank customers and the need to halt nuisance taxes

Long before the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced in a circular that it would increase the charges for cash withdrawals from banks’ Automatic Teller Machines (ATM) from March 1, Yemi Akeju, a trader, had severed business relationship with his tier-1 bank.

For Akeju, migrating to a CBN-licensed fintech company(name withheld), just like a number of Nigerians, is his way of escaping extortionate charges and shoddy services.

According to him, apart from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy, Akeju said paying for account and card maintenance, in addition to other questionable charges were annoyingly depleting his account.

He said: “I’ve stopped keeping money in my bank. They can’t help me. I was tired of complaining. There was a time we almost came to blows when I reported to the bank manager. Thousands were wiped off my account on a regular basis for no just reason. They could not even give convincing reasons it happened. It was stealing and nothing more.”

While Akeju concluded that operating a bank account in Nigeria is a costly venture, a February 18,2025 Facebook post by a former Nigerian senator and journalist, Babafemi Ojudu, corroborates his claim.

“The way Access Bank deducts from my account, very soon I won’t have anything left there. Take everything and let me close down the account. Never seen this kind of corporate theft before.

“I opened a domiciliary account two months ago and deposited $200 to pay for my subscriptions and receive proceeds from my books. The only activity on the account has been a monthly deduction of over $10 as maintenance fees. Maintenance for what? An account with no transactions yet? My balance after their deductions and in two months is now $180. For opening an account with Access Bank, I now pay them $10 monthly. This is robbery and not banking. On a single day they deducted N67,000 from my wife’s account as subscription for their airport lounge without seeking her consent. She complained to the bank. She has till now not been refunded,” Ojudu alleged.

Commenting on Ojudu’s post, one Babatunde Fasanya also shared his story: “Not only Access sir. Nigeria’s Banks are fraudulent and pure thieves. In 2023, I opened a domiciliary/Dollar account, specifically for a transaction, after the transaction, I had 10 Dollars in the said account, without conducting any other business with the account, sent $10 into the account around June last year, the $20 is completely wiped out and with minus -$6 in the account. I showed my wife the balance yesterday. We both laughed out about the rot in the banking system in Nigeria!”

Despite the hue and cry about what bank customers deem extortionate charges, the recent announcement by the CBN on cancellation of free ATM withdrawals is considered an additional burden by some financial analysts; something they argued would negatively affect Nigeria’s financial inclusion drive.

This is even as some Nigerians lament what they describe as biting economic hardship occasioned by crushing fuel prices, rocketing inflation, telecom and electricity tariff hikes.

Justifying the cancellation of free ATM withrawals, CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, explained that the policy would help banks in improving cash availability at ATMs and create a room for the expansion of their ATM network.

In a chat with journalists, Cardoso cited rising costs and the need to enhance service efficiency as the reason for the increase.

“The banks must be incentivised to ensure regular ATM availability, so that people can access their money conveniently. While the situation has improved significantly, more needs to be done to make cash withdrawals seamless. If we are planning for the future, certain costs must be absorbed, and this is one of them,” he explained.

While the apex bank maintains that customers will continue to withdraw free of charge when using ATMs operated by their banks, withdrawals from other bank ATMs it said, will attract a charge of N100 for a withdrawal of up to N20,000 from an onsite ATM.

The bank further stated that off-site ATM withdrawals for those located outside the bank’s premises, like malls and airports, will attract a charge of N100 per N20,000, including an additional surcharge of up to N500 per transaction, meaning withdrawing N20,000 from an off-site ATM of another bank could cost up to N600 per transaction!

What Nigerians are saying

Commenting, an Abuja-based entrepreneur, Ola Aina, told Sunday Telegraph that there was a need to address the root cause of the cancellation of free ATM withdrawals.

He said: “The infrastructure required in setting up an ATM is quite high. The maintenance cost of ATM is also high and even higher for off site ATMs. There’s often the need for a staffer to be dedicated just for ATM management. I think the banks should recover some ATM running expenses by way of ATM charges. These banks also pay electricity, telcom tariffs, just like everyone. The root cause of these price increases is inflation that was driven substantially by the rise in fuel prices and fall in Dollar rates.”

A car dealer and economist, Peace Okafor, sees the CBN policy as a ‘double-edged sword.’

She said: “By charging for ATM withdrawals, banks can recover some of the costs associated with maintaining and operating ATMs. The charges can generate additional revenue for banks, which can be invested in improving their services or expanding their operations.”

Conversely, Okafor argued that it would increase financial burden on Nigerians.

“The charges can be seen as an additional expense for individuals, especially those who rely heavily on ATMs for their daily transactions. Implementing this policy amid hikes in electricity and telcos’ tariffs might exacerbate the financial struggles of many Nigerians. The charges might discourage some individuals, especially those in rural or underbanked areas, from using formal banking services, thereby undermining financial inclusion efforts.”

Considering the current economic climate and the potential impact on Nigerians, it’s essential for the CBN to weigh the benefits against the drawbacks and consider alternative solutions that balance the needs of banks with those of the general public.

Olu Ayowolemi, a public school teacher, shares his thoughts: “The cancellation to me isn’t justified. They remove all sorts of charges” and adding “this is more or less like total exploitation to increase revenue for themselves, which in the long run, is affecting the citizens. I believe with their excessive deductions, they should be able to maintain their ATMs, not extort the citizens.

“They’ve actually deducted my money arbitrarily more than four times. I went to the bank to complain. Imagine paying N2,344 for SMS charges and VAT on it, how annoying can it be.”

How Nigerians keep paying for inefficiency

Prior to the claim by Cardoso that the new ATM charges would enhance service efficiency, Nigerians had battled tariff hikes in other sectors , accompanied by the promise of efficiency.

In April 2024, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission(NERC) Vice Chairman, Musiliu Oseni, announced that the regulator had approved an increase in electricity tariff from ₦68 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to ₦225 per kWh for customers in the Band A category.

Explaining why the increase was necessary, Adebayo Adelabu, Nigeria’s Minister of Power, said it was to boost the liquidity in the nation’s power sector.

Adelabu said that the sector had been deprived of required liquidity to keep it running on a sustainable manner, rendering it unattractive for investments.

Despite the increase, Sunday Telegraph had reported how Nigerians still groan over epileptic power supply.

Also, for years, Nigeria, an oil-bearing country, paid subsidies on fuel imported because of the dysfunctional state of government-owned refineries. At the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023, he announced that subsidy was gone –a development that shot up the price of petrol from N198 to the region of N1,000 per litre almost immediately across Nigeria.

Recently, the Nigerian government granted telcos the approval to jack up tariffs by 50 per cent after years of agitation. Prior to the approval, telcos had argued that services rendered by them could get poorer without an increase in tariff.

On whether a tariff hike would lead to better services, President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria(ATCON), Tony Emoekpere, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, said: “Nothing happens immediately. Over time, it should. A mechanism has to be put in place such that we don’t get to this point where everything almost grinds to a halt. As the market demands, the tariff can increase; it can reduce. For example, look at the fuel. If the indices are good, fuel prices come down. If they are bad, fuel prices go up.”

Is CBN obssessed with tax imposition?

In May 2024, outrage greeted the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) order to banks operating in the country to start charging a 0.5 per cent Cybersecurity levy on transactions.

According to industry experts, the levy would add more burden to low-income earners, who rely on electronic transactions for daily activities.

The value of electronic transactions in Nigeria, according to the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), rose by 66 per cent to over N600 trillion in 2023.

Meanwhile, following the intervention of the House of Representatives, President Bola Tinubu had asked the Central Bank of Nigeria to suspend the implementation of the controversial Cybersecurity levy policy and ordered a review.

Also, last year, the government announced the introduction of Electronic Money Transfer Levy on Point of Sale(POS) transaction; something experts warned could frustrate innovation.

Make cash available to banks; ATM charges won’t solve scarcity problem – Muda Yusuf

In a chat with the immediate past Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Muda Yusuf, he explained that there were compelling arguments for ATM charges but they must be moderate, noting that the charges will not address the issue of cash scarcity.

“I think the banks need to moderate their charges in light of what Nigerians are going through, especially bank customers, the ordinary people, because the big guys don’t go to ATMs. It is the ordinary man that goes to the ATM to withdraw money. But we also need to be mindful that maintaining ATMs is not also cheap. Many of the banks outsource these facilities to other providers. They are not the ones maintaining the machines.And those machines are foreign exchange related. It’s not cheap. There has to be a balance bjetween the interest of the consumers and the interest of banks.

“They need to sustain those machines because of the cost of maintenance. You all know what the cost of maintenance is when it comes to sophisticated machines. So, we should give some room for them to recoup some of the cost but the charge shouldn’t be too exorbitant. I’m not going to dismiss it entirely but we should rationalise it . The maintenance of these things are mostly in foreign exchange because these machines are imported. That’s why I say we should allow for minimum charges but charges shouldn’t be too much and we should also look at other charges, if we need to streamline other charges that the banks charge. Of course, we can do so. But you cannot compel that where there is an ATM. It has to be free. Already, they said that if you are their customer and you use their ATM, it’s free. I think that is some good concession. And when you look at N100 over N20,000, when you compare that to what POS agents charge for N10,000, for me, it’s not too harsh if you ask me,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

On the argument by the CBN that the new ATM charges will enhance cash availability, he said: “The issue of cash availability is a different argument because even with N100, it is no guarantee that you will get all the money you need at the ATM. It would not solve the problem of cash scarcity. What will solve the problem for the CBN to make cash available to the banks. That, for me, is important. Even if you go to the banking hall, there are still limits as to how much you can collect. To ensure adequacy of cash, I think the CBN should provide more cash for banking system generally. I think it will bring down the charges of POS of operators.”

Govt forcing many things down Nigerians’ throats, labour unions compromised – Economist

Sharing his thoughts with Sunday Telegraph, a senior Economics Lecturer at the University of Lagos, Babatope Ogunniyi, decried what he called the harsh policies of the government.

The downtrodden, he said, were worst hit, alleging that labour unions have been compromised.

“The government is forcing many things down the throats of Nigerians. The tendency is high that the people will come with insurrection and say “enough is enough”. We talked about exchange rate. We talked about fuel price; we talked about tax reform and here we are, and their hidden tax is coming through the bank. It is not helping the downtrodden. At the end of the day, they tell you they have increased your salary. That’s why advocates for increase in salary don’t seem to understand the workings of the system. By the time your salary is increased, the multiplier effect will consume all your benefits. It is a system that is punitive. That is why the poor is getting poorer on a daily basis. And there is no succour coming from the government.

“What are the other things that we are benefitting? No subsidy. Even in America, Europe, they still open doors for some subsidy. In some areas, it could be in agriculture. It could be in other things. And there is no subsidy coming. Food is skyrocketing. Everything is up. When people are pushed to the wall, there will be protest. Unfortunately, the organised or whatever union- the trade unions, the NLC and so on- have been compromised. They no longer have one voice,” he said.

Blow to financial inclusion

For a financial analyst and Managing Director, SD and D Capital Management, Gabriel Idakolo, the new ATM charges would be injurious to the financial inclusion drive of the government.

“Additional charges to existing charges in the banking sector is not required at this time. Looking at the various bouquet of charges – both legitimate and illegitimate- by banks, I would have expected that the CBN would look critically into these new ATM charges. I was just discussing with someone now that Nigeria needs to move to complete financial inclusion to the level that you can capture 80 per cent or 90 per cent of citizens doing cashless transactions. But how can we go ahead if we have some of these bottlenecks that will force people to keep cash at home. If I know that when I keep my money in the bank and I want to withdraw it, I will pay N100, N500, it is better for me to pile it and keep it in one safe somewhere instead of allowing free flow of transactions and make it cashless.”

He added: “So, when you look at some of these policies, they step back our successes in financial inclusion. That is how I see this additional charge. Some Nigerians are going to be irritated. Some of them will change their mind. CBN has to look at these issues and stop this act of milking bank customers. The way I see it, it is like bank customers are being milked at every point in time. The burden on the people is already high…I was speaking with my wife two days ago; she just checked her account and saw that within two days, about N1,600 had been removed from her account. They said it was for SMS charges. These things make people agitated. The CBN really needs to sit down and scale down these charges in conjunction with the banks. The banks are poised to make profit. They can go any route to make it but that is why we have the regulatory body to ensure that these profits are fair and not to the detriment of bank customers.”

According to Idakolo, a revolt may be looming if the government continues to milk the citizens.

“In as much as we are not against increased revenue for the Federal Government, the people are already in high level of poverty. If the Federal Government continues to milk the citizens, it will get to a point that there will be nothing left to milk. If care is not taken, it will get to an extent where there will be a revolt. You are not getting anything from the government; yet, you are taking so much from the people.”

Banks’re tools to raise revenue, FG gets lion’s share – Banker

Commenting, a banker with a tier-1 bank, David Adu, said banks could not be blamed for the policies of the government. According to him, the bigger percentage of the ATM charges still goes back to the coffers of the government.

“Even the banks are under the government’s policy. The government is looking for a way to raise funds. They can’t just go to UBA or First Bank; they give a directive to the CBN, which is a controller of those commercial institutions. It is from the banks. It is just a way of raising revenue. The government gets the greater part of the charge. We don’t have the power to singlehandedly impose charges. The Federal Government has the policy. We are only implementing. The money is not for banks. The banks may even get as low as 20 per cent of the money.”

How we’re protecting poor, working Nigerians -TUC Sec Gen

Reacting to the allegations that Trade Unions were docile and compromised, Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress(TUC), Nuhu Toro, said: “I issued a statement yesterday of our vehement refusal of tariff introduced by the CBN. People have a right to their opinions. You also have a right to your opinion. But besides what people say, we have a responsibility to protect the poor and the working people. And that is what the TUC is doing. We are sure, to the best of our abilities, that we are protecting the masses of this nation. If you want to go by what people say, perhaps, you might get distracted and not do the right thing. But I can tell you, today, we were at the National Assembly on this Tax Bill. We made a presentation yesterday at the Senate. Today, we did a presentation opposing VAT and other taxes levied on Nigerians because it will further exacerbate the suffering of the masses.”

FCCPC, CBN keep mum

Meanwhile, several phone calls were put across to the spokesperson of the CBN, Sidi Ali, to respond to allegations of regulatory failures and inefficiency by the apex bank. None was picked despite her phone ringing out. Messages sent to her were not also replied as of the time of filing this report.

The Director, Corporate Affairs, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission,(FCCPC) Ondaje Ijagwu, requested that questions be forwarded through messaging app, WhatsApp, to him, he failed to respond to the said questions for days despite several reminders via phone calls as of the time of filing this report.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

