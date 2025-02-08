ATM 2025: Travel tech exhibitors increase by 25% year-on-year

Share

… as global market hits $10.7bn

With the global travel technology market currently valued at $10.7 billion, leaders and innovators from around the world are preparing to steer the future of the tourism industry at the 32nd edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), which will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) between April 28 and May 1, 2025.

ATM 2025’s extensive conference programme and exhibition reflect this year’s theme; Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity. With travel tech exhibitors experiencing year-on-year growth of 25% and the segment’s exhibition space expanding by 22%.

This year’s event will explore how technology is transforming the tourism sector, presenting new growth opportunities for enterprising start-ups and established multinationals alike.

The Future Stage at ATM 2025 will host a range of expert speakers, who will explore how advances in fields such as analytics and machine learning, workplace collaboration, blockchain, next-gen mobility and augmented reality are driving the tourism sector forward.

This year’s event represents an unparalleled opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their innovations in front of an international audience of senior decision-makers and purchase influencers.

According to Danielle Curtis, who is Exhibition Director Middle East, Arabian Travel Market, “ATM Travel Tech draws together the best and brightest from across our industry, creating an unrivalled forum for discovery, debate and deal making.

‘‘Now more than ever, opportunities related to connectivity and integration are at the forefront of our minds, and they will take centre stage at ATM 2025.”

While the IMARC Group noted that the global market for travel technology is on course to hit $18.6 billion in the next eight years, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.05% predicted between 2025 and 2033. ATM 2025’s Future Stage will host a range of presentations designed to highlight opportunities within this exciting and lucrative space.

This year’s sessions will feature topics such as: Generational Trends Influencing Hyper-personalisation in Luxury; Travel Technology: Get Ahead or Get Left Behind; AI: Everywhere All At Once; and Data-Driven Travel: The Next Frontier of Destination Transformations.

While the Middle East and Africa’s (MEA) travel tech market is facing stiff competition from Asia-Pacific nations, countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia are responding effectively to increased demand from tech-savvy consumers, leveraging the latest innovations to enhance their appeal as global travel destinations.

“I can’t think of a better host city for ATM Travel Tech than Dubai, which continues to raise aspirations both regionally and globally with its commitment to the Smart Dubai strategy,” said Curtis.

Adding, “Smart travel, transport, artificial intelligence (AI) and urban planning initiatives are driving increased innovation and connectivity across the emirate, making it the ideal meeting point for leaders and disruptors from other markets.”

Smart technologies, mobile applications, contactless solutions and similar cutting-edge innovations will be on show at ATM 2025’s Travel Tech exhibition, which will showcase a dynamic lineup of new and returning exhibitors including Amadeus, Huawei, Sabre, Expedia, Travelport, Dida Travel, Hotelbeds, WebBeds and Moonline Travel.

Held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2025’s strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Destination Partner; Emirates, Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts, Official Hotel Partner; and Al Rais Travel, Official DMC Partner.

Share

Please follow and like us: