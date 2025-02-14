Atlético Target Lookman As Griezmann’s Replacement

Share

The Spanish side, Atletico Madrid, is said to be targeting Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, as a replacement for ageing Antoine Griezmann.

There has been reports of the 33-year-old Frenchman joining Major League Soccer in America at the end of the 2024/2025 campaign, despite still having a deal till the summer of 2026 with the 11-time Spanish LaLiga champions weighing up an offer for the current African Player of the year as a possible replacement.

Griezmann made the Rojiblancos a force to be reckoned with in Spain and Europe for the last decade scoring 196 goals and providing 90 assists in 423 games.

According to the Spanish outlet, Fichajes, Diego Simeone’s side are looking for an ideal replacement for Griezmann, and are ready to break the market in the summer.

The club’s board is working on the signing of a forward who not only fills the void left by the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner but a player who can also form a high-impact partnership with Julián Álvarez. The board have set forth a list including Lautaro Martinez, Alexandar Isak and Ademola Lookman.

