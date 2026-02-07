Atlético Madrid will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Real Betis at the Metropolitano after a frustrating goalless draw against Levante last time out.

That match came at a cost for Diego Simeone’s side, with striker Alexander Sørloth forced off with an injury, leaving doubts over his availability.

In his absence, Argentina forward Julián Álvarez is expected to lead the line and carry much of the attacking responsibility.

Atlético have been solid at home this season, even if they have not always been free-scoring. Their defence remains a major strength, having conceded very few goals at the Metropolitano, and they have managed clean sheets in half of their home matches so far.

Real Betis arrive in Madrid in good spirits following a 2-1 victory over Valencia, but coach Manuel Pellegrini has serious selection problems to contend with.

Key players Isco, Giovani Lo Celso, Sofyan Amrabat and Cucho Hernández are all ruled out through injury.

There is some relief at the back, however, with defender Natan returning from suspension. Betis’ away form has been a concern this season, with the team struggling to pick up points on the road and conceding heavily in several matches.

They have also failed to score in a number of their away fixtures, a worrying sign ahead of a trip to face one of the league’s most organised defensive sides.

Atlético’s superior squad depth and strong recent record against Betis give the hosts an edge going into the encounter.

Elsewhere in La Liga, Valencia return to the Mestalla hoping to respond positively after their narrow defeat to Real Betis.

Carlos Corberán’s side have been strong at home in recent weeks and are unbeaten in their last four matches in front of their supporters.

Their games at the Mestalla have been open and entertaining, with goals at both ends a regular feature.

However, Valencia face a tough test against Real Madrid, who are chasing consistency despite their own recent struggles.

Los Blancos will be without suspended winger Vinícius Júnior and could also miss Jude Bellingham, who picked up a knock in the loss to Rayo Vallecano.

With those absences, greater responsibility is expected to fall on Rodrygo and Kylian Mbappé to provide the cutting edge in attack.

Real Madrid’s away form has been shaky this season, with the team conceding more goals than usual on their travels.

Even so, their historical record against Valencia remains strong, and that head-to-head advantage could yet prove decisive as both sides battle for important points.