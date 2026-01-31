Atletico, Real Madrid Eye Crucial Wins

The La Liga spotlight shifts this weekend to two crucial fixtures involving Madrid’s heavyweight clubs, as Atletico Madrid travel to struggling Levante while Real Madrid host local rivals Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabéu in a bid to keep pace with leaders Barcelona.

Levante may be languishing in 19th place, but they head into their clash with Atletico Madrid buoyed by a dramatic 3–2 victory over Elche.

The win injected belief into their survival fight, and encouragingly for the hosts, they report no fresh injury concerns.

However, defensive frailties continue to undermine Levante’s campaign. Despite picking up an average of 1.25 points per game at home and scoring in three of their last four matches on their own turf, Los Levantinos are yet to keep a clean sheet at home this season.

Atletico Madrid, by contrast, arrive in ruthless and controlled fashion. Diego Simeone’s side brushed aside Mallorca 3–0 in their last outing, underlining their efficiency at both ends of the pitch.

With Antoine Griezmann the only notable absentee — and no longer a guaranteed starter — Atletico’s lineup remains largely settled. Away from home, the capital club have been among the league’s most reliable performers, averaging 2.33 points per game, scoring two goals per match, and finding the net in every away fixture this season.

Defensively, they concede just once per game on the road, with clean sheets recorded in a third of those matches. Given Atletico’s consistency and ability to control the tempo, the visitors are widely tipped to take maximum points, with expectations of a composed performance rather than a high-scoring affair.

At the Bernabéu, Real Madrid return to home comforts determined to stay on the heels of league leaders Barcelona, trailing them by just a single point.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men have shown clear signs of improvement in recent weeks and come into the derby with confidence following a solid 2–0 away win against Villarreal.

Madrid’s home form has been imperious.

They boast a perfect record at the Bernabéu this season, scoring an average of 3.75 goals per game while conceding just 0.5.

Their attacking dominance is reflected in a formidable home expected goals figure of 2.37.

Alvaro Arbeloa welcomes the return of Brahim Diaz from international duty, though defensive absentees remain a concern, with Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and Alexander-Arnold still sidelined.

Even so, Madrid’s rearguard has shown resilience, easing fears ahead of Rayo’s visit