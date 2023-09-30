Atletico Madrid Keep Tabs On Boniface

The Super Eagles striker just joined the Bundesliga this summer, and he has set the league alight Former Laliga champions Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on talented Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface, Soccernet reports.

Boniface joined Bayer Leverkusen from Belgian side Royale Union SG in the summer in a deal worth €20.5million. And he has the Bundesliga alight with his fine mix of skill, power, and technicality.

The 22-year-old hitman has registered eight assists and three goals in seven appearances across all competitions. He has quickly become an important part of Xabi Alonso’s side and formed a deadly partnership with German creative midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Boniface has helped Die Werkself to second place in the German top-flight, level on points with current champions Bayer Munich, who sit on top. Following his consistent performances, there have been links with some top clubs outside Germany.

English kings Manchester City have been heavily linked with the Nigerian, and there are talks that they may attempt to sign him. Meanwhile, OkFichajes also reports that Atletico Madrid are monitoring Boniface’s situation and could send in a bid next summer.

Nonetheless, it may be a little difficult to get the Super Eagles star away from Leverkusen anytime soon because he still has five years left on his contract. Moreover, if Bayer Leverkusen keep him, and he keeps churning out the goals and assists, they could make a huge profit from a future sale.