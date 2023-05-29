Atletico Madrid Is Open To Sign PSG Midfielder On One Condition

Atletico Madrid is showing an early transfer interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler ahead of this year’s summer window.. Atletico Madrid has several goals in mind for the upcoming summer transfer window. For one, the La Liga club plans to bolster the depth within its midfield unit. Atletico Madrid has already shortlisted a few players on this matter, including Soler, a midfielder who was on the Madrid-based side’s “sights” before he joined PSG. Atletico Madrid would be open to bringing in Soler on a loan deal with an option to buy.

Soler joined PSG from Valencia during last year’s summer transfer window. The Spanish midfielder signed off on a five-year deal with PSG. He has been far from a regular starter for the reigning Ligue 1 champions, combing for a mere 16 starts in the UEFA Champions League and Ligue 1 competitions this season.

Soler’s future at PSG has been up in the air for months. A report from L’Equipe in March noted that Soler would be playing for his future at PSG over the remainder of this season.