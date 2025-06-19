Atletico Join Race To Sign Lookman

Share

Spanish giants, Atletico Madrid, have started talks to sign Super Eagles striker, Ademola Lookman, from Italian club Atalanta, as top European teams scramble for the inform star.

Lookman, 27, had an outstanding season in Italy, scoring 20 goals and assisting six more in all competitions during the 2024–25 campaign.

He became even more popular after his stunning hat-trick in the Europa League final last year helped A t a l a n t a beat Bayer Leverkusen and win their first-ever European title.

According to reports from Corriere dello Sport, Atletico have already reached out to Lookman’s representatives to discuss a possible summer transfer.

However, Atalanta are not ready to let him go easily and are asking for ₤60 million. Atletico will face serious competition, though.

Italian champions Napoli, now managed by Antonio Conte, are also pushing hard to get Lookman. Conte wants to add firepower to his squad a n d s e e s t h e Niger i a n winger as a key part of his plan.

Share