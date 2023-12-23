Atletico in Bid to Gain Ground in Title Race

Girona and Real Madrid are pulling away in the La Liga title race and Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be aiming to stay in the running over the busy Christmas period. Atleti will be looking to bounce back after winning just one of their last four matches.

They have had some tough recent games in that run and they may enjoy the drop in class when they face Sevilla, who have struggled this term. Atleti have also been rock solid at home, winning eight and drawing one of their nine games in their own backyard.

Sevilla picked up a big win over fellow strugglers Granada last time out but they still remain just three points clear of the drop zone after another difficult season. The visitors have won just three of their 17 league games and have been especially poor on the road, taking six points from a possible 24 away from home this term.

They are the top scorers in the bottom half however and should be able to get on the scoresheet here, albeit in defeat. 16 of Atleti’s last 20 home games in the league have gone over 2.5 goals and correct score backers should side with them to bounce back from their recent struggles with a 2-1 win.