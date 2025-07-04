Atletico Eye Lookman As Correa Replacement

Spanish club Atletico Madrid are closely monitoring Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman as a possible replacement for Angel Correa, who is set to leave the club this summer.

Correa is expected to join Tigres UNAL, ending a decade-long stay at Atletico, and the club is seeking fresh attacking options.

According to Atletico Universe, Lookman has been identified as a top target. The 27-year-old winger, currently playing for Atalanta, has impressed in Italy, scoring 52 goals and providing 25 assists in 118 games over the last three seasons.

He famously scored a hat-trick in the 2024 Europa League final, cementing his status as a big-game player.

Lookman, who previously played in the Premier League with Everton, Fulham, and Leicester, has matured into a more complete forward and is seen as a strong fit for Diego Simeone’s system due to his pace, work rate, and defensive contributions.