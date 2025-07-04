New Telegraph

July 4, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 4, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Atletico Eye Lookman…

Atletico Eye Lookman As Correa Replacement

Spanish club Atletico Madrid are closely monitoring Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman as a possible replacement for Angel Correa, who is set to leave the club this summer.

Correa is expected to join Tigres UNAL, ending a decade-long stay at Atletico, and the club is seeking fresh attacking options.

According to Atletico Universe, Lookman has been identified as a top target. The 27-year-old winger, currently playing for Atalanta, has impressed in Italy, scoring 52 goals and providing 25 assists in 118 games over the last three seasons.

He famously scored a hat-trick in the 2024 Europa League final, cementing his status as a big-game player.

Lookman, who previously played in the Premier League with Everton, Fulham, and Leicester, has matured into a more complete forward and is seen as a strong fit for Diego Simeone’s system due to his pace, work rate, and defensive contributions.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

PSG Eye Troubled Rodrygo
Read Next

Worsening Insecurity: UNHCR, US Congressional Staff Visit Yelewata Victims In Benue