Atletico Eye Fourth Straight Win As La Liga Heats Up

Atletico Madrid will aim to continue their fine run of form when they take on Levante in the Spanish La Liga this weekend. The match, part of Round 12 of the season, offers Diego Simeone’s side a chance to record their fourth consecutive victory in all competitions.

The Madrid club, nicknamed Los Roji- blancos, have looked sharp and confident in recent weeks, and many expect them to maintain their attacking style of play against Levante.

Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth and English midfielder Connor Gallagher, who came off the bench to score in Atletico’s 3–1 Champions League victory over Royale Union SG, are both pushing for a place in the starting line-up. However, Simeone will have to cope without defender Robin Le Normand, who is sidelined due to injury. Levante, on the other hand, are struggling for form after a 2–1 defeat to Celta Vigo in their last match.

The team will also miss key midfielder Unai Vencedor, who is suspended for the trip to Madrid. Considering Atletico’s recent improvement and home advantage, many football followers believe the visitors could return to Valencia empty-handed. Elsewhere, reigning champions Barcelo- na will travel to face Celta Vigo in another exciting Round 12 encounter.

The match, set for Sunday, will wrap up this weekend’s La Liga fixtures. Celta Vigo are hoping to secure their third straight league win, but they face a difficult challenge against the title holders. The Galician side may be without All Radu, Rodriguez, and Swedberg, who are all doubts ahead of the game.

Barcelona come into the match with renewed confidence after bouncing back from their “El Clasico” loss to Real Madrid by beating Elche 3–1 last weekend. With star striker Robert Lewandowski back in the squad and Pedri returning from suspension, the Catalans are expected to pose a major attacking threat.

There will also be fireworks in the Spanish capital when Rayo Vallecano host Real Madrid in a local derby. Rayo are desperate to recover after a heavy 4–0 defeat to Villarreal last weekend, but they face a tough test against the league leaders. Midfielders Oscar Valentin and Fran Perez are both hoping to start for Rayo, and the home side have no new injury problems to worry about.

For Real Madrid, the focus will be on re- turning to winning ways after their midweek Champions League loss to Liverpool. Despite some injury issues, Los Blancos remain firm favourites. Coach Xabi Alonso will be without David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal, and Franco Mastantuono, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to return to the starting line-up.

Given Rayo’s poor defensive display against Villarreal and Real Madrid’s strong form in the league, many expect the visitors to secure all three points. Real Madrid also won the last meeting between the sides 2–1, adding to the belief that they can continue their title charge