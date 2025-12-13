Atlético Crave Consolidation, Barcelona Look To Extend Dominance

Fresh from midweek success on the European stage, La Liga’s heavyweights Atlético Madrid and Barcelona return to domestic duty this weekend with contrasting objectives but identical pressure to maintain momentum.

While Atlético aim to halt a worrying league slide against stubborn Valencia, league leaders Barcelona look to continue their flawless home record when Osasuna arrive at the Camp Nou.

Atlético Madrid enter the weekend boosted by Tuesday’s dramatic 3–2 Champions League victory away to PSV — a timely response to back-to-back La Liga defeats. The win restored confidence in Diego Simeone’s camp and may prove crucial as they attempt to avoid losing three consecutive league games for the first time since December 2021.

The Metropolitano remains Atlético’s sanctuary. Los Colchoneros have won 11 of their last 12 home league fixtures (D1), keeping clean sheets in three of their previous four.

Their defensive resilience and dominant home form will be their strongest weapons as they strive to recalibrate their domestic campaign. Valencia, however, arrive with their own narrative of survival. Sitting just three points above the relegation zone, they have pieced together a modest four-match unbeaten run (W1, D3), collecting valuable momentum in the process.

Yet their away form remains a glaring concern: nine league matches on the road without a win (D4, L5) underline their struggles outside Mestalla. Elsewhere, Barcelona continue to set the pace atop La Liga and enter the weekend with confidence sky-high.

Hansi Flick’s men overturned a deficit to defeat Eintracht Frankfurt 2–1 in the Champions League on Tuesday, ex- tending their superb run to just one defeat across all competitions since early November (W7, D1).

The Camp Nou has returned to fortress status. Barça have won seven straight home matches — including four in La Liga against Athletic Club, Alavés, Atlético Madrid, and most recently — maintaining a 100% home record in the league.

They hold a four-point cushion over Real Madrid, and their performances suggest no signs of slowing