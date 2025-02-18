New Telegraph

February 18, 2025
Atlético, Betis, Monaco Fight Over Ndidi

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, could be on the move this summer, with Atlético Madrid, Real Betis, and AS Monaco all interested in signing him.

In January, Monaco tried to buy Ndidi for £18 million plus £2 million in bonuses, but Leicester City refused to sell him because they needed him to help fight relegation. Now, Atlético Madrid is leading the chase, while Betis and Monaco remain in the race.

Ndidi, 28, recently signed a new contract with Leicester until June 2027, and reports suggest his deal includes a release clause, which could make a transfer easier.

As the summer transfer window approaches, more clubs may join the competition for the talented midfielder, who could bring defensive strength and experience to any team.

