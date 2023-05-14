Atleti Suffer Shock Defeat To Relegated Elche

Atlético de Madrid saw their winning streak come to an end at the hands of already relegated Elche, missing a chance to reclaim second place from cross-town rivals, Real Madrid.

Despite Atleti coming heading to bottom-side Elche as one of the hottest teams in La Liga, it was the hosts who found their way in front shortly before the half-time whistle against the run of play.

Diego Simeone’s side peppered the Elche goal in the early goings, but their hard work was undone by a long Elche throw which found its way to Fidel at the back post, who stabbed the home side into the lead.

Los Colchoneros struggled to find the energy to claw their way back into the match, despite Antoine Griezmann’s best efforts.

While it was Atleti that needed a late goal, Elche was the team on the front foot in the dying minutes and perhaps should have doubled their lead before the final whistle.

It won’t bother the Elche crowd however, as they held on to wrap up three points against the in-form side in La Liga.