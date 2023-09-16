Atlas Football Cup Tourney Starts Today In Lagos

All is now set for the 10th edition of the annual Atlas Football competition for male and female teams within Orile-Iganmu axis of Lagos State.

According to the organising committee led by Emeka Felix Onyebuchi, 64 teams would take part in the free age category, while 12 male and female teams would compete in the Under 13 category.

This year’s competition would see all the participating teams getting complete sets of jerseys, as well as, receiving automatic employment to Azico Limited Atlas brand Managing Director of Azico Limited, Abraham Santos, the sponsor of the much-anticipated Atlas Cup further revealed that the 10th edition of the Atlas Cup, would be bigger, exciting and with lots prizes including huge prize money and branded gifts to be won by the all participants.

Atlas Cup 2023 is expected to kick off this Saturday, at Maracana Sport Complex, Tolu, Apapa-Ajegunle.