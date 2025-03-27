Atlantic Magazine Publishes Yemen Strike Messages Shared In White House Group Chat

Share

The Atlantic magazine has published the full exchange of messages between senior White House officials as the US conducted strikes in Yemen earlier this month.

Editor Jeffrey Goldberg was accidentally added to a chat on encrypted chat app Signal in a major security breach. The magazine initially did not publish the full details of what it said was highly-classified information but Goldberg said White House accusations that he was lying had prompted his decision to now publish the entire exchange.

The newly-published messages show Defence Secretary Pete Hegeth describing US strikes on Yemen in real-time in the chat, reports the BBC. Goldberg said he had decided to release the messages so people could “reach their own conclusions” about its contents.

However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has dismissed the latest article in the Atlantic as “another hoax written by a Trump-hater who is well known for his sensationalist spin”.

It was not clear who Leavitt was referring to. The article has two authors – Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg – the journalist added to the chat – and Shane Harris, an expert on US intelligence agencies.

Writing on X, Leavitt said the article had conceded that the contents of the chat were not war plans. The article accuses the administration of downplaying the important of messages in the chat.

Meanwhile, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has told a House committee that adding a journalist to a high-level chat about air strike plans was “a mistake”

