Atjoda Hope Foundation Kick-Starts 2026 Outreach To Orphanage Home

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Atjoda Hope Foundation, Chief (Mrs) Josephine Abbas Dayilim, led a heartfelt outreach to Tabitha’s Humanitarian Foundation, Ndai, Panyam District, Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State, an orphanage dedicated to giving hope to the hopeless.

During the visit, she highlighted her Foundation’s primary objective of providing succour to the vulnerable and less privileged people in the society, particularly Orphans, widows and prevention of youths indulgence in drug abuse as a result of destitution etc.

She then personally presented a donation package that included much-needed food items, toiletries, and exercise books, signaling the foundation’s commitment to supporting the well-being and learning needs of the children under Tabitha’s care.

The gesture reinforced a spirit of collaboration between the two organisations, united in the mission to provide sustenance, dignity, and educational resources to vulnerable youths. Tabitha’s Humanitarian Foundation welcomed the donation with gratitude, highlighting how the collected items would directly address the daily needs and educational development of the orphans. The visit underscored the importance of sustained partnerships between charities and inspired further opportunities for joint initiatives that empower orphans and vulnerable families.

Chief Mrs. Dayilim expressed continued support for Tabitha’s mission and others, emphasising that each contribution— no matter the size—can restore hope and build a brighter future for these children. During the presentation of the gift items, she stated that supporting and celebrating with them in this manner, aligns with her major priorities and commitment to supporting the vulnerable children.

Tabitha’s Humanitarian Foundation’s CEO, Mr Asabar Ali, expressed sincere appreciation for the thoughtful gesture from Atjoda Hope Foundation, recognising the impact these items will have on the lives of the orphans, considering the numerous needs and challenges faced by the home.

A BoT member of Atjoda Hope Foundation, Ms Martha Daspan, the Mangu local government Traditional Chief’s Representatives , Chief Nathan Fyamang, the supervisory councillor for social services, Mangu local government, Hon. Miss Patience Amos, gave words of encouragement to the children. Special prayers were offered for the orphanage and collaboration between the Foundations. Their words underscored a shared hope for continued partnership and the well-being of the children under Tabitha’s care.

She further sought for royal blessings from the District Head of Mangu , HRH Da Moses Dawop who was inspired by her kind gesture and prayed for more open doors as she continues on the path towards this humanitarian aid .He emphasised that such act is what the society needs and it won’t go unrecognised and God will reward her.