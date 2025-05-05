Atilola, Yahaya, Others Shine As CBN Junior Tennis Ends In Lagos

Share

The 2025 Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Junior Tennis Championship concluded in grand style at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club over the weekend, with standout performances from Mofi Atilola and Issah Yahaya confirming that Nigeria’s future in global tennis is in safe hands.

One of the tournament’s most talked-about stars was Mofi Atilola of Mainland Tennis Club, Lagos. In the Girls 14 final, Atilola, the top seed and defending champion, convincingly defeated Godwin Success in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4.

Atilola stormed to a commanding 5-0 lead in the first set with aggressive baseline play and powerful backhands before her opponent managed to snatch a single game.

She wrapped up the set 6-1 and continued her dominance in the second set, surging to a 4-0 lead. Although Success showed some fight to level the set at 4-4, Mofi quickly regained control to seal the match 6-4.

The gifted youngster was not done yet. Having received a wildcard to compete in the Girls 16 category, she pulled off a major upset in the semi-finals by defeating top seed and defending champion Gloria Samuel 6-1, 6-4.

