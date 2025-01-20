Atilola, Michael, Others Win Azimuth Shipping Lines Junior Tennis Titles

Share

The 7th edition of the annual Azimuth Shipping Lines Junior tennis Championships ended on Saturday at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club as some young smashers emerged champions in various categories of the competition.

In the Girls U-14 category, Mofifunoluwa Atilola emerged champions after beating Emmanuela Bebe in straight sets of 6/4, 6/1 in a very tough match while Joel Michael had an easy game against Godwin Akinfunloye with a 6/1,6/1 victory to win the Boys U-14 title.

Amir Muhammed was also glorious in the Boys U-16 category as he defeated Isa Yahaya 6/1, 6/1 to emerge champions just as Gloria Samuel had it tough against Holzendoff Lorelay as she won 6/1, 7/5 in a tension soaked and keenly contested final of the Girls U-16 category.

In the Girls U-12 cadre, Whitney Orimoloye defeated Mabubat Rasak 6/0,6/0 to win the title before the huge crowd at the LLTC, Onikan.

Daniel Igbinovia also had a tough encounter with Ashim Gazah in the Boys U12 cadre before emerging winner 6/2, 7/5.

