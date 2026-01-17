Following the defection of the son of the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Lagos State chapter has described this as a major political setback for Atiku.

Speaking in a press statement in Ikeja on Friday, the party’s Lagos State spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, said the decision of Abubakar Atiku Abubakar to defect to the APC amounted to what he described as a “Political earthquake” for the opposition leader.

According to the statement, the younger Atiku’s move away from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and into the APC speaks louder than repeated public declarations by the opposition.

He further argued that the defection raises fundamental questions about the credibility and consistency of the former vice president’s political ideology.

READ ALSO:

The statement read in part: ”With unmistakable clarity, the political earthquake occasioned by the decision of Abubakar Atiku Abubakar, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, to openly reject the pretentious ADC contraption and pitch his tent with the APC.

“This singular act has said more than a thousand press conferences ever could.”

”When a man’s own son deserts his political judgment, repudiates his choices, and embraces an alternative path, Nigerians are entitled to ask: what deeper indictment of credibility is required? If those closest to you are unconvinced by your political convictions, how do you expect an entire nation to suspend disbelief?”

The party went on to criticise Atiku Abubakar’s long political journey, describing it as marked by repeated defections and shifting alliances.

It added: ”For decades, Nigerians have endured Atiku Abubakar’s ideological wanderings -a restless political odyssey defined by serial defections, transactional alliances, and an obsession with the Presidency that has outlived both public patience and political relevance.

“From PDP to AC, back to PDP, and now to the ADC, his politics has been nothing more than a nomadic ambition in search of a party – any party -willing to mortgage its soul. That his own son has now drawn a clear line of departure is not a coincidence; it is a confession.

”Abubakar Atiku Abubakar’s decision to join the APC is a generational rebuke of recycled politics, expired ambitions, and the illusion of leadership without conviction.

“It is an emphatic vote of confidence in the APC’s record of governance and in the Renewed Hope Agenda being diligently implemented under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Oladejo concluded by insisting that political credibility begins from within, saying: ”Let it be said without equivocation: when credibility collapses at home, it cannot be rehabilitated in the marketplace of national politics.

“Nigerians are discerning enough to understand that trust begins from within, and leadership that cannot inspire loyalty in its immediate constituency cannot inspire confidence in a nation of over 200 million people.”