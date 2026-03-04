Atiku’s Son Resigns As Adamawa Commissioner For Works, Energy

The Adamawa State Commissioner for Works and Energy Development, Adamu Atiku Abubakar, has resigned from Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s cabinet with immediate effect.

Adamu Atiku Abubakar’s decision to resign from Fintiri’s cabinet may not be unconnected with his strategic statement to align with his father’s political interest.

In a letter dated March 2, 2026, and addressed to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, through the Secretary to the State Government, the commissioner formally tendered his resignation, stating that the decision followed “deep personal reflection and careful consideration”.

The former commissioner expressed gratitude to the governor for the opportunity to serve, describing his tenure as “a rare honour and privilege under what he called the governor’s visionary leadership”.

He noted that he had contributed, in his “modest capacity,” to the infrastructural growth and development of the state during his time in office.

The former commissioner also appreciated the confidence and trust reposed in him throughout his tenure, adding that the governor’s support created an environment that enabled him to discharge his responsibilities with dedication and commitment.