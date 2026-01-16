Atiku’s Son Joins APC, Mobilises Support For Tinubu’s Re-Election

Abba Atiku Abubakar, son of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) to mobilise support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

Abubakar was received into the ruling party on Thursday evening in Abuja by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, and the APC National Vice Chairman (North-East), Comrade Mustapha Salihu.

At the event, Abubakar announced the rebranding of his political support group, formerly known as the Atiku Haske Organisation, which was established in 2022.

The group has now been renamed the Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation, signalling his full commitment to President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

He also directed all coordinators and members of his political structure nationwide to immediately defect to the APC and begin mobilising support for President Tinubu’s second-term bid.

“My name is Abubakar Atiku Abubakar, but everyone calls me Abba. I am here today to formally announce my exit from my former party, where we worked in 2023, and my decision to join the APC,” he said.

“Today, I am formally announcing my decision to join the APC following the outstanding leadership style and quality of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin. With this development, I will work closely with him to actualise the second-term bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.”

Welcoming Abubakar into the party, APC National Vice Chairman (North-East) Mustapha Salihu described the defection as symbolic and far-reaching. He said the APC is driven by ideology and policy direction rather than personal ambition, assuring Abubakar of equal rights and opportunities within the party.

In his remarks, Senator Barau Jibrin congratulated Abubakar, describing his defection as a bold and principled decision rooted in ideology rather than family influence.

“You didn’t come here because of your father. You came because you believe in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his ideology and the Renewed Hope agenda,” Barau said.

He added that Abubakar, who had been closely monitoring political developments from the United States, was impressed by the reforms, policies and inclusive outreach of the Tinubu administration.

“He is young, focused and determined to contribute to shaping the future of our country. This is the kind of youth Nigeria needs,” Barau noted.