Atiku’s Loyalists Declare Support For Tinubu, Fubara

embers of the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 general election have declared their support for President Bola Tinubu. The group also said it was solidly behind Governor Siminilayi Fubara as the leader of the PDP in the state. Addressing a press conference in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Abiye Sekibo, who was the Director-General of the Council, said: “The elections are since over and the Supreme Court has ruled on the finality of that contest, pronounced Bola Tinubu as the duly elected President.

We stand by that verdict. “As law-abiding citizens and responsible leaders of our party in Rivers State, we recognise the elected President of our country and pledge our full support for the success of his administration for the benefit of all Nigerians. In effect, we subscribe to the Renewed Hope Agenda and the President’s efforts at strengthening our economy, promoting peace and harmony in our dear country, Nigeria.”

On Fubara, Sekibo said: “We have no choice but to give our dear Governor our total loyalty and support for the progress of our State. In that same vein, we urge our Governor and Mr President to work together for the good of Rivers people. With the elections over, now is the time for real governance for the progress of our nation.” He expressed sadness because in the last few months, “the peace of our state has been disturbed by the actions of one selfish man who believes that more than seven million Rivers people are his slaves for electing him as their governor for 8 years.