The Nigerian Youths for Atiku (NYFA) has said that the registration of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is expected to trigger an influx of prominent political figures into the party.

NYFA Director-General, Mr Dare Dada, said in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos that Abubakar’s entry into the ADC “marks a new political dimension within Nigeria’s landscape.”

Recall that Atiku, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who recently resigned from the party, officially registered with the ADC on Monday.

Dada said that Abubakar’s decision would provide clarity and direction for politicians who had been undecided about the ADC’s prospects.

He said, “Many politicians who were unsure of ADC’s direction will now make up their minds quickly.

“With Atiku officially on board, the ADC will emerge as a credible opposition platform ahead of 2027. This is a major boost for Nigerians hoping for a strong alternative to the ruling party.”

He described the PDP as a party “relegated by internal crises with eroding relevance despite producing three Presidents.”

According to him, the party’s inability to resolve its internal disputes has created space for the ADC to gain momentum.

Dada noted that the ADC had become “the new political bride,” attracting serious politicians across the country.

He disclosed that more than seven serving governors were currently in talks with the ADC, while over 15 former governors and 19 former deputy governors had expressed support for the party.

“ADC membership and activities are expected to surge in the coming weeks,” he added in the statement.

Dada said NYFA structures in all 36 states and the FCT had now been integrated into the ADC to enhance grassroots mobilisation.

He said that the growing alignment was part of a deliberate strategy to strengthen the party nationwide.

He stressed that the development “signals a possible major shift in Nigeria’s opposition dynamics and offers a stronger platform to challenge the ruling party.”