May 19, 2023
Atiku’s Condemnation Of Blinken’s Phone Call To Tinubu, Absurd –Okechukwu

Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, yesterday took a swipe at the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over his reaction to a phone call to Nigeria’s President- Elect, Bola Tinubu, by the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, describing it as absurd.

In a reaction to the diplomatic phone call, Atiku had on Wednesday tweeted thus: “I am in disbelief that Secretary Antony Blinken called Tinubu, a contradiction to the publicly stated position of the US on Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election. “This is inconceivable, considering that America, as the bastion of democracy, is well briefed on the sham election of February 25.”

