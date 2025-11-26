The former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s loyalists on Tuesday chided the Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, following the comment that the 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) can not solve the issue of Nigeria.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Oshiomhole described Atiku as a defection expert, hours after his official registration with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), having ditched the opposition PDP.

Reacting to the lawmaker’s comment, Atiku’s loyalist berated the former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for “weaponizing noise to mask the catastrophic failures” of the party.

In a statement signed by Phrank Shaibu, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, the ex-vice president’s camp stated Oshiomhole had no moral ground to question Atiku’s leadership credentials, insisting that the APC senator should “check the mirror before speaking.”

Shaibu pointed out that Oshiomhole was attempting to distract Nigerians from what he described as “the monumental failures of the APC, the very party he helped foist on Nigeria, and the same party that has driven the country to its worst state in decades.”

The statement dismissed Oshiomhole’s remarks as “a tired distraction,” insisting that Atiku, as Vice President, was neither national chairman of the PDP nor a dictator presiding over a one-man political empire.

Shaibu stressed that, unlike the APC, the PDP was never run as a “private estate controlled from Bourdillon,” and that Atiku operated within a democratic institution where decisions were not “tele-guided by one individual.”

“If Oshiomhole seeks the man who ‘fixed a party’ into a personal empire, he needs only look at the godfather he serves. Under the APC, party supremacy died, dissent was criminalised, and institutions of state became partisan weapons. That is the only kind of ‘fixing’ Oshiomhole understands,” he stated.

The statement defended Atiku’s national record, describing him as a leader whose achievements remain unmatched.

It recalled that Atiku chaired the National Economic Council, rebuilt investor confidence, strengthened the private sector and midwifed reforms that reshaped Nigeria’s economy.

“He has never been President, yet his development blueprint remains the most coherent Nigeria has seen in decades,” Shaibu maintained.

Turning his criticism back on the APC senator, Shaibu said, “If the APC could not fix Nigeria after eight wasted years and nearly three years of Tinubu, what moral authority does Oshiomhole have to comment on leadership?”

He contrasted what he called Atiku’s “vision, experience and capacity” with the APC’s “noise, propaganda, and bruising legacy.”

“Oshiomhole represents the failure of a party that betrayed the hopes of millions. He should sit this one out,” he added.