Atiku’s Appeal Lacks Merit, Dismiss It, Tinubu Tells S’Court

President Bola Tinubu has urged the Supreme Court sitting in Abuja to reject the appeal filed by the Presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar.

President Tinubu made this plea in a statement submitted by his attorneys on Saturday, October 7 in response to Atiku’s notice of appeal.

It would be recalled that on September 6, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal dismissed Atiku’s appeal challenging the results of the presidential election on February 25 which declared Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the poll.

The tribunal emphasised that the former Vice President’s petitions lacked substance and were dismissed since it was determined that he had not proven all of the claims in his petition.

On September 18, Atiku submitted a 35-ground notice of appeal to the Supreme Court, requesting that the high court annul all of the tribunal’s findings and conclusions.

The PDP candidate claimed in the appeal that the panel made “grave errors and gross misrepresentation” in reaching its conclusions, which led to a miscarriage of justice.

PEPT: Obi, Atiku Lost to Loopholes In Constitution, Electoral Act –Dr. Pogu Bitrus In response to the appeal filed by Atiku, President Tinubu stated that the presidential election petition tribunal was correct in arriving at its verdict and affirming his election. The president insisted that the appellants failed to prove all their allegations and submissions at the tribunal, adding that they have demonstrated any reason why the apex court should disturb any of the findings of the lower court. Tinubu, however, described the appeal filed by the PDP candidate as “abusive in nature” and prayed for its dismissal. He said: “Neither the appellants have demonstrated any reason why this honourable court should disturb any of the findings of the lower court, which, with all modesty, are rooted in law and a perfect demonstration of scholarship. “We accordingly urge this honourable court to affirm the decision of the lower court, while dismissing this appeal in its entirety, as same is lacking in merit and bona fide. Everything put together or summarized, this appeal is a further demonstration of the abusive nature to which the appellants have subjected court processes. The supreme court is urged to dismiss it.”