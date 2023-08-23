Atiku’s Aide Warns Wike Over Demolition Threat

Following the demolition threat issued by the newly appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the Special Adviser to the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala has said President Bola Tinubu may be forced to sacrifice Wike ifhe goes ahead with his plan.

New Telegraph had on Monday reported that upon resumption as the FCT Minister, the former Governor of Rivers State threatened todemolished houses built unlawfully in the nation’s capita regardless of whose property would be harmed.

He said, “All those people who are distorting the Masterplan of Abuja, too bad. If you know you have built where you are not supposed to build, it will go down.

“Be you a minister of anywhere, be you an ambassador, if you know you have developed where you were not supposed to develop, your house must go down. Those who have taken over the green areas to build, sorry, our parks must come back; the green areas must come back. If you hate green, you must hate yourself.”

Reacting to Wike’s threat, Atiku’s aid urged the minister to practise humility while performing his duties in a statement issued via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle.

He tweeted: “Hello sir, in case you need a refresher course, the basic needs of the residents of the FCT are: affordable healthcare facilities; access to good education facilities; clean sports and recreational centres; an affordable transport services system; efficient and workable street lighting in the city centre and the suburbs; and finally, security.

“You came with a bullish and vendetta spirit, venting fire and brimstone about demolition and revocation of titles. Abuja is not Port Harcourt.

“If you create chaos in the city, you will jeopardise your principal’s interests, and he will be forced to sacrifice your job. You will learn humility on the job.”