Atiku’s Aide Reacts To Presidency’s Comment On Guardian Editorial

Phrank Shiabu, the Special Assistant to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the comment made by the presidency about a publication citing unrest against President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement issued on Saturday, submitted that there is no justification to incite calls for military intervention based on transient difficulties and hardships Nigerians are going through.

Speaking against the backdrop of an article published by The Guardian Newspaper, Onanuga said the author is fanning the flames of military intervention under the guise of journalism while neglecting the tenets of responsible journalism.

The presidential spokesperson accused the platform of propagating negative narratives about the actions and policies of the administration of President Tinubu.

Reacting to the post, Shaibu noted that the publication was a true reflection of the masses, stressing that Nigerians are tired of the country’s economic situation. Atiku’s aide urged Tinubu’s government to address the challenges confronting Nigerians instead of telling them to exercise patience while living costs continue to soar. He said, “Dear @aonanuga1956 How convenient it is to shoot the messenger when the message hits a little too close to home. “The Guardian dared to do what any responsible news outlet should — reflect the reality of the average Nigerian, who, by the way, is not living in the fantasy land of “economic growth” you keep talking about. The Guardian Newspapers didn’t incite unrest; it simply held up a mirror. If you don’t like the reflection, maybe it’s time to ask why the image is so grim, instead of blaming those who dare to speak up. “Telling the truth isn’t stirring up trouble — it’s the first step to solving it. But perhaps that’s precisely the problem: truth doesn’t fit into your neatly packaged narratives, does it? “The truth is, Nigerians are tired. Tired of being told to be patient while the cost of living soars, tired of being fed selective data while struggling to survive, and tired of empty assurances that never put food on the table. “Maybe instead of attacking the press for doing its job, it’s time to address why things are so bad that people are even considering the unthinkable. “This isn’t about inciting unrest; it’s about the harsh reality on the ground. And if you think that ignoring it will make it go away, then you’re more out of touch than we thought.”

