Atiku’s Aide Reacts To Death Of Isaac Idahosa’s Mother

Daniel Bwala, a political aide to Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President, has reacted to the passing of Mama Christiana Idahosa, the mother of Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Mama Idahosa died last week Friday, September 1 at the age of 93.

Reacting to the incident in a post via his X handle on Monday, Bwala expressed sadness over the death of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) vice presidential candidate’s mother.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sent his deepest condolences to the family of the revered clergy and astute politician and prayed that God comforts his heart at this difficult time.

He wrote: “I received with sadness the news of the demise of the beloved mother of Bishop Isaac Idahosa, the Vice Presidential candidate of NNPP.

“I send my deepest condolences to the family of the revered clergy and astute politician, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, and pray that God comfort his heart at this difficult time.“

