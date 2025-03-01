Share

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Adviser on Public Communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has berated the wife of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Unoma, over her remarks regarding the sexual harassment allegations against her husband.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that on Friday, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha gave details of how Akpabio made sexual overtures towards her in the presence of her husband.

She claimed that the Senate President invited her to his house so they could have “A good time” which would come with other privileges.

Natasha narrated that her situation could be likened to a student failing an examination because she refused to sleep with her lecturer.

The Kogi senator claimed that Akpabio deliberately maligned and victimized her, turning down her motions.

In reaction to the sexual allegation against her husband, Unima Akpabio took to her social media page to dismiss the allegation, accusing Natasha of creating content for her personal gains.

Addressing a press conference, she said Natasha’s husband, Uduaghan, should have reached out to her because they are friends.

Reacting to Akpabio’s wife’s comment, Shaibu berated the wife of Senate President Godswill Akpabio over her remarks.

Shaibu described Unoma’s claims of dismissing Natasha Akpoti’s allegations against her husband as a joke.

It would be recalled that the drama all started when the Senate changed the sitting arrangement of lawmakers on the floor of the Upper Legislative chambers.

The rearrangement led to an altercation between Natasha and Akpabio, where the former declared that she was not afraid of the Senate President.

Reacting via an X post, Shaibu wrote: “So, madam truly believes that High Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, the revered Alema of Warri Kingdom, should have personally reached out to her to lament that the ‘Uncommon Transformer” harbored indecent intentions toward his wife?

“That, he didn’t call to say your hubby wanted to f*ck his wife makes the account of @@NatashaAkpoti false? What a joke.”

Meanwhile, Unoma has instituted legal action against Natasha over her allegations and demanded N250 billion as damages.

